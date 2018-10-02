Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, Lichaj, and more

Borussia Dortmund has kicked off its campaign in fine form and the Bundesliga club will seek another win in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Christian Pulisic played the hero in their slim victory over Club Brugge on Matchday 1 and the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder will hope for a similar showing. The 20-year-old will have a tough task at hand as Dortmund welcome AS Monaco to Signal Iduna Park. Monaco may be without a win in their last eight matches, but that could easily change if Dortmund are not on top form.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie will seek another strong outing in the Champions League as Schalke travels to Lokomotiv Moscow. Ethan Horvath will seek a start as Club Brugge face Atletico Madrid.

Romain Gall and Malmo continue their UEFA Europa League group stage at home against Besiktas. Kenny Saief and Anderlecht welcome Dinamo Zagreb to town, while Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are in action in the EFL League One.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions league

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face AS Monaco on Wednesday.

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Keaton Parks and Benfica face AEK Athens on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Europa League

Romain Gall and Malmo face Besiktas on Thursday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Lazio on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu and Rennes face FC Astana on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Leeds United on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Reading on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Norwich City on Wednesday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Millwall on Wednesday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Pumas on Wednesday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Pachuca on Wednesday.