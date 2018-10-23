Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, McKennie, and more

Christian Pulisic will have an opportunity to start in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, four days after returning to the field for Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old midfielder will try to make a similar impact on the field against Atletico Madrid as he did on Matchday 1 against Club Brugge.

Pulisic returned from an injury layoff in Dortmund’s 4-0 beatdown of Stuttgart in Bundesliga play, as he came off the bench and registered his second assist in all competitions this season. He may find it tough to contribute to a goal for the second straight game against a stingy Atletico backline, but Pulisic provides another attacking option for the current Bundesliga leaders.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face a trip to Doncaster Rovers in England’s third tier. Antonee Robinson will look to get back into Wigan Athletic’s starting XI on Tuesday, while Eric Lichaj and Hull City face a winnable trip to Bristol City. Romain Gall and Malmo return to Europa League play against Sarpsborg on Thursday.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Napoli on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face AS Monaco on Wednesday.

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Ajax on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Sarpsborg on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Apollon Limassol on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu and Rennes face Dinamo Kiev on Thursday.

England

English Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Bristol City on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Millwall on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

Scotland

Scottish Premier League

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Dundee on Tuesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Wednesday.