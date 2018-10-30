Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Ream, Wood, and more

Tim Ream played a big part of Fulham’s promotion back to the English Premier League and now the centerback will need to get back to form if his side want to pull off a huge upset midweek.

Fulham face a trip to Manchester City in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup, just days after a 3-0 hammering to Bournemouth in EPL action. Ream has returned to the London side’s starting XI after missing the early parts of the season due to injury. It’s been tough for Fulham to get much going, but one thing for sure is their defense needs to be a lot better as they face the defending league champs on their soil.

Elsewhere, Bobby Wood and Hannover will look to advance in the German Cup while Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie seek the same for their clubs. Andrija Novakovich hopes to be in Fortuna Sittard’s starting XI in the Dutch Cup after missing weekend league action.

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face a tough trip to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. Kenny Saief is coming off an assist at the weekend with Anderlecht and will next host Lokeren in the Belgian Pro League.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

EFL Cup

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Manchester City on Thursday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Chelsea on Wednesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Brady Scott and Koln on Wednesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bobby Wood and Hannover on Tuesday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt on Tuesday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Ulm on Tuesday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Heidenheim on Tuesday.

Aron Johannsson, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face SC Weiche Flensburg on Wednesday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremburg face Hansa Rostock on Wednesday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Holstein Kiel on Wednesday.

France

League Cup

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Montpellier on Tuesday.

Belgium

Pro League

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Juan Torres and Lokeren on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Oostende on Tuesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Wednesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Orebro on Thursday.

Kofi Sokardie and Trelleborg face Kalmar on Wednesday.

Andrew Stadler, Alex DeJohn and Dalkurd face Elfsborg on Tuesday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face NEC Nijmegen on Thursday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Hearts on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AC Horsens on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Swiss Cup

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Sion on Thursday.