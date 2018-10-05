Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: McKennie, Cameron, and more

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Weston McKennie needed just two matches into his UEFA Champions League career to find the back of the net. The 20-year-old scored the game-winning goal in Schalke’s 1-0 road win at Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

After registering an assist on Matchday 1, McKennie returned to the starting lineup and was influential for Schalke. Playing in an advanced role in the midfield, McKennie headed in the winner in the dying moments to give the Bundesliga side four points from their opening two matches. Now, Schalke will seek to translate their UCL form over to league play where they sit in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Eric Lichaj featured at centerback for Hull City in their 1-0 defeat at Leeds United. Antonee Robinson helped Wigan Athletic keep a clean sheet against Swansea City, while Geoff Cameron and QPR grabbed a needed victory in league play.

William Yarborough was back in between the posts to help Club Leon a shootout victory in the Copa MX. Kenny Saief came off the bench for Anderlecht, but was unable to contribute in a 2-0 Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Weston McKennie started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-1 loss to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over AS Monaco on Wednesday.

Timothy Weah did not dress in Paris Saint-Germain’s 6-1 win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Keaton Parks did not dress in Benfica’s 3-2 win over AEK Athens on Tuesday.

Europa League

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 2-0 win over Besiktas on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-1 win over Lazio on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes 2-0 loss to FC Astana on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play for Swansea City.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 win over Reading on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Wednesday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Millwall on Wednesday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 5-4 shootout win over Pumas on Wednesday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres 6-5 shootout loss to Pachuca on Wednesday.