Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Saief, Yarborough, and more

Kenny Saief has been fighting for starts with Belgian side Anderlecht as they continue to go through both European and domestic play. The 24-year-old made his eighth appearance for Anderlecht on Thursday as they fought for a 2-2 draw against Fenerbahce in Europa League group stage play.

Saief played the full 90 minutes in the draw, winning 12 duels and completing a fourth-most 30 passes at the wingback position. Despite a pair of goals by the visitors late, Anderlecht earned their first point in the Europa League this season. Saief now will hope his strong play will see him earn another start this Sunday at Eupen in Pro League play.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Geoff Cameron both started in respective league matches for their EFL Championship sides. Eric Lichaj started and played the full 90 minutes for Hull City, despite another defeat. William Yarborough did his best to propel Club Leon to the Copa MX Final but his team fell in a shootout.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic started and played 79 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played eight minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Timothy Weah did not dress in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-2 draw with Napoli on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with AS Monaco on Wednesday.

Keaton Parks did not dress in Benfica’s 1-0 loss to Ajax on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 1-1 draw with Sarpsborg on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Apollon Limassol on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes 2-1 loss to Dinamo Kiev on Thursday.

England

English Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-0 loss to Bristol City on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 loss to Millwall on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play in Derby County’s 4-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 85 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 5-4 shootout loss to Cruz Azul on Wednesday.