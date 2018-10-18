Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Brooks, Gall, and more

U.S. Men’s National Team defender John Brooks is coming off another international appearance and now the centerback is looking ahead towards Bundesliga play this weekend.

Brooks and Wolfsburg return to league play on Saturday as they face Bayern Munich, seeking to pull an upset. Wolfsburg last defeated Bayern 4-1 in 2014 and overall will seek to end a five-match winless run. The 25-year-old has made seven appearances this season and will have a tough test ahead of him with Robert Lewadowski on the other side of the field.

Elsewhere, Romain Gall will seek a positive start back to league play with Malmo as they welcome Hammarby to Swedbank Stadion. After an impressive debut with the USMNT, Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland welcome Midtjylland to town in Danish Superliagen play.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie will both hope for starts in Bundesliga play. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face a winnable match against Brighton & Hove Albion, while Matt Miazga and Nantes host Toulouse.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Amiens on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Toulouse on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face St. Etienne on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Beziers on Friday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Liverpool on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Cardiff City on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Preston North End on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Norwich City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Sheffield United on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Mainz on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremburg face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face St. Pauli on Monday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Regensburg on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Ingolstadt on Friday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face VfB Lubeck on Friday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Stuttgarter Kickers on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Puebla face Morelia on Sunday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Veracruz on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Guadalajara on Sunday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Pumas on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Belenenses on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Rayo Majadahonda on Sunday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Malmo face Hammarby on Saturday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Sirius on Sunday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Orebro on Saturday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Midtjylland on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Esbjerg on Friday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face De Graafschap on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Willem II on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott and Telstar face NEC on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Waasland-Beveren on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Antwerp on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Celtic on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face LASK on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Gangwon on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Lugano on Sunday.