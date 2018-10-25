Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Lichaj, Novakovich, and more

It may be early in the domestic season but things do not look pretty for Hull City in the EFL Championship. With only nine points through their opening 14 matches, the Tigers need to buckle down defensively and get it going this weekend against Bolton. U.S. Men’s National Team defender Eric Lichaj is tied for the team lead with 13 appearances this season, and the veteran will look to help the Tigers to a needed win on Saturday.

Lichaj’s versatility has been key for Hull as they try to trim the amount of goals conceded so far. They are currently one of 10 teams who have allowed 20 goals or more so far this season, and with some young defenders paired next to him look for Lichaj to lead the bunch forward at Reebok Stadium.

Elsewhere, Andrija Novakovich will look to be amongst the goals this weekend as Fortuna Sittard faces Vitesse Arnhem. Kenny Saief and Anderlecht travel to Eupen in league play, while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle seek a win against Southampton.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund will be favorites against Hertha Berlin, while Weston McKennie and Schalke travels to RB Leipzig. Tim Ream and Fulham battle Bournemouth in EPL play hoping for a bounce back result. Geoff Cameron leads QPR following a midweek victory into a tough test against Aston Villa on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Marseille on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face face Amiens on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Stade Reims on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Paris FC on Friday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Watford on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Bournemouth on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Aston Villa on Friday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Leeds United on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Southend United on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Augsburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt on Friday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Paderborn on Saturday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face Heidenheim on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face VfL Oldenburg on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Augsburg on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Puebla face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Sunday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Pumas on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres on Saturday.

Portugal

segunda LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B faces SC Covilha on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Deportivo on Saturday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Malmo face AIK on Monday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Elfsborg on Friday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face BK Hacken on Saturday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face AC Horsens on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Vejle BK on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face De Graafschap on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott and Telstar face Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Eupen on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Oostende on Saturday.

Scotland

league cup

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Celtic on Sunday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Mattersburg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Gyeongnam on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face FC Zurich on Sunday.