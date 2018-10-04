Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Robinson, and more

For the second straight match in the UEFA Champions League, U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Weston McKennie has made an impact for Schalke. The 20-year-old scored the game-winning goal for the Bundesliga side as they edged Lokomotiv Moscow midweek for a 1-0 victory.

However, Schalke has struggled in league play and will seek a strong showing on Saturday on the road against Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf. McKennie has made four league appearances this season and will seek another impressive outing as Schalke look to get out of the bottom-three in Germany’s top-flight.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic will try to snap a two-match scoreless drought in league play at Preston North End. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face a trip to Manchester United, while Tim Ream and Fulham host Arsenal in a London Derby.

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face FC Emmen in Eredivisie play, while Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda travel to FC Utrecht. Bobby Wood will hope a start up top for Hannover in Bundesliga play, which is trying to snap a lengthy scoreless streak.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Lyon on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Bordeaux on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Monaco on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Lens on Saturday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester United on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Burnley on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Arsenal on Sunday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Preston North End on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bradford City on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Mainz on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremburg face RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Regensburg on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Brady Scott and Koln on Monday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Hamburg on Friday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face St Pauli on Sunday.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face Germania Egestorf-Langreder on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Puebla face Michael Orozco and Lobos on Sunday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Queretaro on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Santos Laguna on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Veracruz on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Morelia on Saturday.

Portugal

segunda LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face CD Cova Piedade on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Granada on Sunday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Malmo face Hacken on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Goteborg on Saturday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Ostersunds on Friday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Brondby on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face FC Emmen on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face FC Utrecht on Friday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face FC Zwolle on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott and Telstar face Jong Ajax on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Waregem on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Juan Torres and Lokeren on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Rangers on Sunday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Austria Wien on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Jeonbuk on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Basel on Saturday.