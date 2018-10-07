Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Wood, McKennie, and more

Bobby Wood’s start with Hannover appeared to be frustrating with the forward lacking both goals and consistent starts. The U.S. Men’s National Team striker ended both on Saturday, scoring his first brace for the club in a 3-1 win over Stuttgart.

Wood headed in a pair of first-half goals which helped Hannover to their first league victory of the season. The 25-year-old found the back of the net in the 30th and 45th minutes respectively which handed Hannover a two-goal lead going into halftime. The hosts would eventually hang on for their first three points in Bundesliga play. Now as Wood joins the USMNT for a pair of friendlies, he should be full of confidence after his play on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie continued his impressive run of form with another goal for Schalke. Despite the goal, McKennie had to leave the match with an apparent injury. Geoff Cameron also found the back of the net for QPR, helping them to a home draw.

Emerson Hyndman registered his first goal for Scottish Premier League outfit Hibernian, while Romain Gall moved to 11 goals this season in the Allsvenskan. Andrija Novakovich, Omar Gonzalez, and Kenny Saief all stood out in individual performances for their respective clubs as well.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 5-0 win over Lyon on Sunday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Nantes 3-0 loss to Bordeaux on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes 2-1 win over Monaco on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 1-0 win over Lens on Saturday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 1- draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 54 minutes in Fulham’s 5-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 4-0 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 3-2 loss to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Derby County on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress for Derby County.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Bradford City on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started, scored ONE goal, and played 79 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Christian Pulisic did not dress in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-3 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started, scored TWO goals, and played 76 minutes in Hannover’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen on Friday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 0-0 draw with Mainz on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nuremburg’s 6-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Regensburg on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 56 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-1 loss to St Pauli on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Brady Scott and Koln on Monday.

Terrence Boyd dressed but did not play in Darmstadt’s 2-1 loss to Hamburg on Friday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent did not dress in Werder Bremen II’s 1-0 win over Germania Egestorf-Langreder on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Puebla face Michael Orozco and Lobos on Sunday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club America’s 3-2 win over Tigres on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress for Tigres.

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin did not dress in Club Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Queretaro on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Atlas 3-1 loss to Santos Laguna on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 0-0 draw with Veracruz on Friday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 2-1 loss to Monarcas Morelia on Saturday.

Portugal

segunda LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 0-0 draw with CD Cova Piedade on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 59 minutes in Reus Deportiu’s 2-1 loss to Granada on Sunday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall started, scored ONE goal, and played 69 minutes in Malmo’s 1-1 draw with Hacken on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie dressed but did not play in Trelleborg’s 2-2 draw with Goteborg on Saturday.

Alex DeJohn started and played 90 minutes in Dalkurd’s 3-0 loss to Ostersunds on Friday.

Andrew Stadler came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Dalkurd.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-2 loss to Hobro on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress for Hobro.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 3-1 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-3 draw with FC Emmen on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 2-1 loss to FC Utrecht on Friday.

Desevio Payne did not play in Excelsior’s 2-0 loss to FC Zwolle on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 3-0 loss to Jong Ajax on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief started and played 68 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Waregem on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-1 win over Standard Liege on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-1 win over Lokeren on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress for Lokeren.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman started, scored ONE goal, and played 66 minutes in Hibernian’s 6-0 win over Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 3-1 loss to Rangers on Sunday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt started and played 66 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-0 win over Austria Wien on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-2 draw with Jeonbuk on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh came off the bench and played 10 minutes in FC St Gallen’s 3-1 loss to FC Basel on Saturday.