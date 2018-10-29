Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Wooten, Gooch, and more

Andrew Wooten’s role with Sandhausen has increased over the last few weeks, despite the striker struggling to find the back of the net. Saturday saw Wooten answer the call on numerous occasions as Sandhausen drew Paderborn 3-3 away from home.

Wooten led the way with his first brace since Nov. 2016 while also adding an assist on the team’s opening goal. His first goal came in the 27th minute, doubling Sandhausen’s lead to 2-0 at the time. Despite a trio of goals by Paderborn in a 45 minute span, Wooten came up with the goods in the 83rd minute which stamped the final score at 3-3.

The team is still in the bottom-three in the 2. Bundesliga but hopefully Saturday’s performance by Wooten will help spark the team into more victories as the season goes on.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch registered an assist as Sunderland continued their strong season in England’s third tier. Geoff Cameron had the game winning assist for QPR while Kenny Saief came off the bench and assisted in Anderlecht’s defeat at Eupen.

DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Ream each started for their respective Premier League clubs, while Antonee Robinson returned to Wigan’s starting XI. Ventura Alvarado and Omar Gonzalez went head to head in Liga MX play. Weston McKenie started for Schalke, despite his side’s failure to earn more than a point.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 2-0 win over Marseille on Sunday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Nantes 2-1 win over Amiens on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes 2-0 loss to Stade Reims on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 2-0 loss to Paris FC on Friday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 loss to Watford on Saturday.

Premier League 2 (U-23)

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Norwich City on Monday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 4-2 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Swansea City’s 2-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Friday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE assist, and played 74 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Southend United on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalk’s 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 loss to Freiburg on Friday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nurnberg’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 6-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored TWO goals, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-3 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Darmstadt on Friday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played one minutes for Darmstadt.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play for Darmstadt.

Joe Gyau did not dress in Duisberg’s 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face Heidenheim on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Jonathan Klinsmann started and played 90 minutes in Hertha Berlin II’s 2-0 win over BAK ’07 on Sunday.

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in FC Koln’s 3-2 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Josh Sargent did not dress in Werder Bremen II’s 5-2 win over VfL Oldenburg on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 6-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club America’s 0-0 draw with Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 1-0 loss to Pumas on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 2-2 draw with Necaxa on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Necaxa.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos 2-2 draw with Tigres on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress for Tigres.

Jose Torres and Puebla face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Sunday.

Portugal

segunda LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 3-2 win over SC Covilha on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Reus Deportiu’s 2-0 loss to Deportivo on Saturday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Malmo face AIK on Monday.

Kofi Sarkodie started and played 89 minutes in Trelleborg’s 2-2 draw with Elfsborg on Friday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler dressed but did not play in Dalkurd’s 5-0 loss to BK Hacken on Saturday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon started and played 71 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-3 draw with AC Horsens on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 83 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 win over Vejle BK on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 1-0 loss to Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich did not dress in Fortuna Sittard’s 2-1 loss to Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 1-1 draw with ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 4-1 loss to De Graafschap on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott did not dress in Telstar’s 3-2 loss to Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief came off the bench, registered one assist, played 45 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 loss to Eupen on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw with Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 1-1 draw with Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 0-0 draw with Oostende on Saturday.

Scotland

league one

Kevin Silva did not dress in Raith Rovers 3-2 loss to Forfar on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt started and played 70 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 1-1 draw with Mattersburg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 1-0 win over Gyeongnam on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh dressed but did not play in FC St Gallen’s 3-2 win over FC Zurich on Sunday.