Andrew Wooten scores pair, assists once in Sandhausen draw

After being a substitute for the early parts of the 2. Bundesliga campaign, Sandhausen forward Andrew Wooten has taken advantage of recent starts for his club. The 29-year-old followed up a goal a week ago with a brace and an assist on Saturday in Sandhausen’s 3-3 draw against Paderborn.

Wooten’s helper in the 14th minute led to an opening goal by Fabian Schleusener to give the visitors an opening advantage at Benteler-Arena. The veteran doubled his side’s lead in the 27th minute, slotting a right-footed effort into the bottom-right corner.

Paderborn pulled a one back before halftime, making it 2-1 between the second division sides.

A pair of goals in a 14-minute span late in the second-half propelled Paderborn in front, making a comeback look dim for Sandhausen. However, Wooten came up with the goods late for his fourth goal of the season.

Wooten comfortably bagged his second goal of the match, stroking a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner. His strong performance certainly put him in discussion for Man of the Match honors, as he is now tied for the team lead in goals.

The draw helped Sandhausen move to nine points on the season, which currently has them sitting in 16th out of 18 teams. Wooten and Co. are next in action against Heidenheim on Tuesday, looking to advance in the German DFB Pokal.