Chelsea-Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

A good weekend of soccer will see Manchester United head to London for a meeting with Chelsea. The Red Devils will be looking to carry some momentum from their come from behind win against Newcastle prior to the international break, while Chelsea will try to keep its unbeaten start to the season intact.

Barcelona will have a chance to move to the top of La Liga by beating current league leaders Sevilla at Camp Nou. Elsewhere in Spain, Real Madrid will host Levante, while Atletico Madrid travels to Villarreal.

Borussia Dortmund hopes to stay atop the Bundesliga table with a road win against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. Bayern München is hoping to bounce back after a weak start to the season by beating Wolfsburg away from home. Werder Bremen will look to stay towards the top of the table with a win against Weston McKennie’s Schalke.

The USL Playoffs open on Friday, with Portland Timbers II visit Phoenix Rising. FC Cincinnati kicks off its final USL playoff run before leaving for MLS by hosting Nashville SC at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams, this weekend:

Friday

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Celta de Vigo vs. Deportivo Alavés

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

LIGUE 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nîmes

LIGA MX

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Veracruz

A-LEAGUE

4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs. Sydney United

ECUADORIAN PRIMERA A

8:15 p.m. – GOLTV – El Nacional vs. Universidad Católica

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Ingolstadt

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Erzgebirge Aue

ASCENSO MX

10 p.m. – GOLTV – Venados vs. Alebrijes de Oaxaca

TURKISH SUPER LIG

1 p.m. – beiN Sports – Galatasaray vs. Bursaspor

USL

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Portland Timbers II

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

5 p.m. – ESPNU – Dartmouth vs. Columbia

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30 a.m. – NBC UNIVERSO – Chelsea vs. Manchester United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Cardiff City vs. Fulham

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester City vs. Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool

LA LIGA

7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Levante

10:15 a.m. beIN Sports en Español – Valencia vs. Leganés

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs. Atlético Madrid

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Sevilla

ITALIAN SERIA A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs. SPAL

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs. Genoa

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs. Napoli

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ausburg vs. RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Wolfsburg vs. Bayern München

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs. Hoffenheim

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Schalke 04 vs. Werder Bremen

LIGUE 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Amiens SC

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Guingamp

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Lille

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Toulouse

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Angers SCO

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stratsbourg vs. Monaco

ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brentford vs. Bristol City

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs. Sheffield United

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Köln

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Biele vs. Greurther Fürth

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Magdeburg

EREDIVISIE

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs. Emmen

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs. Ajax

LIGA MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul

8 p.m. – Univision – América vs. Tijuana

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Santos Laguna

10 p.m. – Univision – Necaxa vs. León

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Monterrey vs. Toluca

ASCENSO MX

10 p.m. – ESPN3 – Juarez vs. Cimmarrones de Sonora

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sivasspor vs. Fenerbahçe

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Mouscron-Péruwelz vs. Standard Liége

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs. AS Eupen

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Beijing Renhe

A-LEAGUE

4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs. Melbourne City

USL

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs. Reno 1868

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Bethlehem Steel

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. New York Red Bulls II

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Indy Eleven

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County vs. Saint Louis FC

10:30 pm. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Swope Park Rangers

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Siena vs. Iona

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Yale vs. Pennsylvania

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Princeton vs. Harvard

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – UMass vs. Dayton

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Longwood vs. Winthrop

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – George Washington vs. La Salle

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brown vs. Cornell

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Radford vs. Winthrop

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbia vs. Dartmouth

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Davidson vs. Fordham

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wright State vs. Iupui

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Duquesne vs. Rhode Island

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – VCU vs. George Mason

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Joseph’s vs. St. Bonaventure

8 p.m. – ESPN3 – Bradley vs. Drake

8 p.m. – ESPN3 – UIC vs. Green Bay

8 p.m. – ESPN3 – Evansville vs. Loyola-Chicago

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs. Crystal Palace

LA LIGA

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe

11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Eibar vs. Athletic Club

12:30 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Huesca vs. Espanyol

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Real Betis vs. Real Valladolid

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Hertha Berlin vs. Freiburg

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Mainz 05

ITALIAN SERIE A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Frosinone vs. Empoli

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. Torino

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs. Atalanta

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Lazio

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs. Cagliari

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter vs AC Milan

LIgUE 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Bordeaux

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Rennes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – OGC Nice vs. Olympique Marseille

MLS

3 p.m. – ESPN – Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs. New York City FC

5 p.m. – ESPN – Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

LIGA MX

1 p.m. – Univision – Lobos BUAP vs. Guadalajara

5:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Puebla

A-LEAGUE

12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs. Newcastle Jets

2 a.m. – EPSN+ – Brisbane Roar vs. Central Coast Mariners

4 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs. Western Syndey Wanderers

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

12 p.m. – B/R Live – KV Oostende vs. Gent

BRASILEIRÃO

3 p.m. – GOLTV – Palmeiras vs. Ceará

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Jiangsu Suning vs. Shanghai SIPG

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs. Bochum

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Darmstadt 98

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Union Berlin

EREDIVISIE

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs. PEC Zwolle

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

8:30 a.m. – Hamilton Academical vs. Rangers

ALLSVENSKAN

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Djurgården vs. AIK

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 P.M. – beiN Sports – Göztepe vs. Besiktas

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Duquesne vs. Fordham

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – VCU vs. La Salle

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – George Mason vs. Rhode Island

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Davidson vs. Richmond

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Akron vs. Toledo

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Evansville vs. Illinois State

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs. George Washington