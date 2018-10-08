Christian Pulisic named to shortlist for U-21 Ballon d'Or

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Christian Pulisic is among the 10 nominees for the Trophee Kopa, the new U-21 Ballon d’Or introduced by France Football for 2018.

Kylian Mbappe is the favorite to win the award, and he should take home the honor.

In addition to Pulisic, Nouseem Aouar, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Patrick Cutrone, Ritsu Doan, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Amadou Naidara, Justin Kluivert and Rodrygo earned nominations for the inaugural award.

Pulisic is the lone North American player on the shortlist, To start the current European season, the 20-year-old has two goals and an assist in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

Unfortunately, Pulisic won’t be able to continue his form with the USMNT in the next week after being forced to miss the October friendlies against Colombia and Peru with a calf injury.