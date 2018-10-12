Colombia attack overwhelms, spoils USMNT rally for friendly win

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The U.S. Men’s National Team flipped the script on star-studded Colombia, erasing a deficit and coming from behind to take the lead in the second half.

Unfortunately for the Americans, Colombia did the exact same thing.

The U.S. was unable to hold onto a lead at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night, as an impressive comeback effort shortly after halftime was spoiled by an ensuing Colombian rally. The U.S. had made it 2-1 via a pair of goals that came three minutes apart early in the second half, but Colombia’s high-powered attack proved too much and pushed three goals past the hosts to prevail, 4-2.

Down 1-0 after James Rodriguez scored an exquisite goal before the break, the Americans responded with goals from Kellyn Acosta and Bobby Wood. Acosta equalized in the 50th minute with a trailing run and half-volleyed finish, and Wood punctuated a great counterattack that included a quality though ball from Tim Weah by slotting a ball home in the 53rd.

The joy for the U.S. fans in the record crowd of 38,631 was short-lived, however. Colombia’s star-studded attack, dangerous throughout the night, pulled level three minutes after Wood found the back of the net via a clinical finish in the penalty area.

Things went from bad to worse, as the Colombians kept exploiting space against a U.S. defense that could not slow them down. Radamel Falcao found the winner in the 74th minute after a through ball from Juan Quintero, and substitute Miguel Borja put the game out of reach 11 minutes from time with a scissor kick golazo following a great lofted pass from Rodriguez.

The U.S. returns to the field on Tuesday, playing Peru in a friendly at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.