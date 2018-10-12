Colombia attack overwhelms, spoils USMNT rally for friendly win

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The U.S. Men’s National Team flipped the script on star-studded Colombia, erasing a deficit and coming from behind to take the lead in the second half.
Unfortunately for the Americans, Colombia did the exact same thing.
The U.S. was unable to hold onto a lead at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night, as an impressive comeback effort shortly after halftime was spoiled by an ensuing Colombian rally. The U.S. had made it 2-1 via a pair of goals that came three minutes apart early in the second half, but Colombia’s high-powered attack proved too much and pushed three goals past the hosts to prevail, 4-2.
Down 1-0 after James Rodriguez scored an exquisite goal before the break, the Americans responded with goals from Kellyn Acosta and Bobby Wood. Acosta equalized in the 50th minute with a trailing run and half-volleyed finish, and Wood punctuated a great counterattack that included a quality though ball from Tim Weah by slotting a ball home in the 53rd.
The joy for the U.S. fans in the record crowd of 38,631 was short-lived, however. Colombia’s star-studded attack, dangerous throughout the night, pulled level three minutes after Wood found the back of the net via a clinical finish in the penalty area.
Things went from bad to worse, as the Colombians kept exploiting space against a U.S. defense that could not slow them down. Radamel Falcao found the winner in the 74th minute after a through ball from Juan Quintero, and substitute Miguel Borja put the game out of reach 11 minutes from time with a scissor kick golazo following a great lofted pass from Rodriguez.
The U.S. returns to the field on Tuesday, playing Peru in a friendly at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.
USMNT need stamina
Yeah that was kinda odd, huh? Seems like our guys were all gassed after 30 min mark in each half. Certainly the conditions were demanding, but most of these guys are in parts of the season where they are at or near peak fitness. Definitely noticeable, though hardly the only issue.
Brazil, Ireland, etc. should already have done it but hopefully this game punctures any Sarachan/roster complacency. Obviously a lot more work to do on tactics, selection, the defense is a mess.
Yes, we should have called in that guy that starts for Arsenal, the guy who comes off the bench for Atletico, and the guy who plays for Chelsea. Oh, wait they don’t exist. Yes, if Sarachan was leaving off guys that were making starts in top leagues for quality teams (sorry Alfredo, Dusseldorf is a bad squad) you’d have a point. The guys left off are average MLS players and guys who are on reserve clubs in Europe. The guys that killed us for Colombia, play for Monaco, Bayern, Juventus, and Villareal, we don’t have that kind of talent, especially with Pulisic and McKennie out. Bacca had 15 goals in La Liga last year and 31 the two previous years in Serie A. Falcao had 39 goals the past two seasons in Ligue 1, Tim Weah has 1. Colombia won because they have more talented players, they destroyed our LB who plays in the Championship. Did you want to play our 16-year-old MLSer with 2 professional starts, that’s your solution or the guy that couldn’t make it in Liga Mx?
What’s embarrassing is that noone comes to this site anymore. Two – three years ago the live commentary was quality and the comments section was full of good stuff. Goal hiring Ives ruined this site. I am sure Ives is making more so good for him but i miss the old days
Yeah it’s definitely a different and less vibrant place, no doubt. Seems like it’s down to about 10-15 regulars in the comments section (with others occasionally chiming in and disappearing), and it this point everybody knows where everybody stands on pretty much any topic. Feels more toxic than entertaining or stimulating. I retain hope that this is due to a very long spell of minimal to zero competitive action, and an obvious downturn in the fortunes of the team.
Not sure I agree entirely that the decline in activity on the site is simply down to Ives focusing his attentions elsewhere. Technology and information consumption trends are sadly leaving sites like this further and further behind. Unfortunately there are other forums that where US fans express their geeked out opinions that are more efficiently structured and (for better or worse) more appealing to new/young fans of the game (reddit, etc). Much as I enjoy it, it’s becoming clear that “comments sections” of specialized websites are not going to have much of a place in forum-based discussion in the future. Perhaps we are dinosaurs.
Anyway I’m not planning on abandoning this place just yet. But I do with it was less toxic and negative.
Michael Bradley completely lost his man really bad on the 3rd goal and multiple other plays. Like a 99- year old. Is this a send- off game for him? because he sucks so bad its embarrassing.
