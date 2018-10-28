European Weekend Rewind: Barcelona downs Real Madrid, Ronaldo lifts Juventus and more

Sunday’s El Clasico may not have featured the usual stars as in past showdowns but it did see defending champs Barcelona steamroll their rivals on home soil.

Luis Suarez led the way with a hat trick, helping Barca to a 5-1 beatdown of Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. After an early opener from Philippe Coutinho, Suarez doubled the hosts lead before halftime. The Uruguayan slotted home from the penalty spot after 30 minutes, making it 2-0 heading into the intermission. Marcelo’s right-footed strike in the 50th minute cut the deficit for Los Blancos, but it would be the only positive note for the visitors. Suarez’s second of the afternoon came in the 75th minute, as he headed Sergi Roberto’s cross into the top-right corner.

The duo linked up once again, extended Barca’s lead to 4-1 as Suarez this time blasted in his seventh goal of the season. Arturo Vidal’s 87th minute header poured salt in the wound as the hosts jumped back into the top spot in La Liga. As for Madrid, they have dropped down to ninth place.

Elsewhere, Manchester United defeated Everton at Old Trafford while Crystal Palace got a late equalizer against Arsenal. Napoli welcomes AS Roma to the San Paolo in the Serie A match of the weekend. PSG and Marseille squared off at the Stade Velodrome, while Hertha Berlin used a late equalizer to tie Borussia Dortmund away from home.

Here’s a closer look at all of this weekend’s European results:

English Premier League

Manchester United bounced back from a midweek defeat in the Champions League to edge Everton 2-1 in EPL play. A 49th minute goal from Anthony Martial proved to be the winner despite a late strike from the visitors. Paul Pogba made up for a penalty miss in the 27th minute, by slotting in a rebound for a 1-0 Red Devils lead. Martial’s strike was a beautiful one as the Frenchman beat Jordan Pickford from long-range. Glyfi Sigurdsson’s penalty kick goal in the 77th minute was a consolation tally for Everton, who saw a three-match winning run in league play ended.

For the first time in their past three meetings, Crystal Palace earned a point against London rivals Arsenal. An 83rd minute penalty kick equalizer from Luka Milivojevic helped the Eagles to a 2-2 draw against the Gunners. Milivojevic’s first goal came before halftime, as he slotted home from the penalty spot after Cheikhou Kouyate was fouled by Shkodran Mustafi. Arsenal came out in good spirits early in the second-half, scoring a pair of goals in a five-minute span to take the lead. Granit Xhaka’s wonderful free kick leveled the match after 51 minutes before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got in on the action in the 56th. Xhaka brought down Wilfried Zaha allowing the Serbian to grab a point in late fashion.

Here’s all of this weekend’s EPL results:

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Fulham 0 – AFC Bournemouth 3

Liverpool 4 – Cardiff City 1

Southampton 0 – Newcastle United 0

Watford 3 – Huddersfield Town 0

Leicester City 1 – West Ham United 1

Burnley 0 – Chelsea 4

Crystal Palace 2 – Arsenal 2

Manchester United 2 – Everton 1

Manchester City travels to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, concluding Matchday 10.

Spanish La Liga

Atletico Madrid rebounded from a tough loss in the Champions League by defeating Real Sociedad 2-0. Even with a steallar offensive attack, it was a pair of defenders who helped the hosts to three points. Diego Godin’s first league goal since March 2017, gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage going into halftime. Filipe Luis’s right-footed shot found the top-right corner in the 60th minute which sealed the deal for Diego Simeone’s side. Sociedad was held without a shot on goal, suffering their first defeat since Sept. 29th. Atletico is up to third place on 19 points.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga results:

Valladolid 1 – Espanyol 1

Girona 2 – Rayo Vallecano 1

Athletic Bilbao 0 – Valencia 0

Celta Vigo 4 – Eibar 0

Levante 2 – Leganes 0

Atletico Madrid 2 – Real Sociedad 0

Getafe 2 – Real Betis 0

Barcelona 5 – Real Madrid 1

Alaves 2 – Villarreal 1

Sevilla 2 – Huesca 1

German Bundesliga

For the first time since 2016, Hertha Berlin left Signal Iduna Park with a point as the visitors tied Borussia Dortmund 2-2 on Saturday. Salomon Kalou bagged a brace, including a 91st minute equalizer from the penalty spot. Jadon Sancho’s right-footed strike in the 27th minute kickstarted the action from Dortmund. Berlin took advantage of a fast break before halftime with Kalou equalizing in the 41st minute. Sancho regained the lead for Dortmund in the 61st minute as he slotted home from close range. Even though it looked like Dortmund would hang on, Dan-Axel Zagadou brought down Davie Selke to allow a late penalty. Kalou stepped up and scored his second goal of the season to split the points between the rivals.

Bayern Munich made it three wins on the spin in all comps, downing Mainz 2-1 away from home. Thiago Alcantara’s left-footed strike after 61 minutes put Bayern ahead for good after the hosts drew level after halftime. Leon Goretzka opened things in the 39th minute, scoring his second goal of the season. Jean-Paul Boetius took advantage of a good cross from Daniel Brosinski as he beat Manuel Neuer after 48 minutes. Alcantara played the hero as he got on the end of Robert Lewandowski’s assist to preserve the win for Bayern.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga results:

Freiburg 3 – Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Borussia Dortmund 2 – Hertha Berlin 2

Mainz 1 – Bayern Munich 2

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 – Wolfsburg 3

Hoffenheim 4 – Stuttgart 0

Nuremburg 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt 1

RB Leipzig 0 – Schalke 0

Werder Bremen 2 – Bayer Leverkusen 6

Italian Serie A

Napoli had to wait until the final minutes of their showdown with Roma to get an equalizer. Dries Mertens answered the call for Carlo Ancelotti’s men as they tied Roma 1-1 with the Belgian scoring a 90th minute equalizer. Mertens blasted home from inside the six-yard box to tie the match late at the San Paolo. Stephan El Shaarawy’s right-footed finish after 14 minutes put the visitors ahead but countless pressure by the hosts eventually paid off for Napoli. Robin Olsen made four saves for Roma, while David Ospina made three for Napoli.

Juventus used a pair of second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo to defeat Empoli 2-1 away from home. It was the hosts though who held a first-half lead with Francesco Caputo beating Wojciech Szczesny to the top-left corner in the 28th minute. Ronaldo leveled things in the 54th minute, slotting home from the penalty spot after Paulo Dybala drew a foul. The Portuguese star saved his best for last as he hit a right-footed screamer into the top-left corner which gave Juve the road win.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A results:

Atalanta 3 – Parma 0

Empoli 1 – Juventus 2

Torino 1 – Fiorentina 1

Sassuolo 2 – Bologna 2

Cagliari 2 – Chievo Verona 1

Genoa 2 – Udinese 2

Spal 0 – Frosinone 3

AC Milan 3 – Sampdoria 2

Napoli 1 – Roma 1

Lazio hosts Inter Milan on Monday to conclude Matchday 10.

French Ligue 1

The defending Ligue 1 champs continued their perfect start domestically with 2-0 road win over Marseille. Following a scoreless first-half, PSG broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Kylian Mbappe’s right-footed finish capped off a deadly fast break by the visitors, making it 1-0. Jordan Amavi struck the left post in the 78th minute for Marseille, which was the closest chance for the hosts to equalize. Julian Draxler finished Neymar’s assist in the 95th minute to cap off the win for PSG. Thomas Tuchel’s side are 11-0-0 while Marseille sits in fifth.

Memphis Depay was amongst the action against for Lyon as the winger scored the winning goal in his side’s 2-1 win over Angers. The hosts were down to 10-men after 34 minutes as Ismael Traore saw a straight red card before halftime. Houssem Aouar’s header in the 63rd minute broke the deadlock with Depay getting the assist for his pass. After setting up the opening goal, Depay scored his third league goal of the season to double Lyon’s advantage. Cristian pulled a goal back just a minute later for Angers but it would not be enough in the final result. Lyon jumps up to fourth place while Angers dropped to 12th.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 results:

Nimes 1 – St. Etienne 1

Angers 1 – Lyon 2

Amiens 1 – Nantes 2

Guingamp 1 – Strasbourg 1

Lille 1 – Caen 0

AS Monaco 2 – Dijon 2

Toulouse 0 – Montpellier 3

Rennes 0 – Stade Reims 2

Bordeaux 0 – Nice 1

Marseille 0 – PSG 2