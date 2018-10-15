This Week's Soccer on TV: France-Germany headlines Nations League-heavy slate

Germany and France, the last two World Cup Champions, meet in UEFA Nations League play as the October international break comes to a close.

The Germans haven’t done well in this first iteration of the new competition. They have one point through two matches and are coming off a humbling defeat to the Netherlands from last weekend. They are in the bottom spot in League A, Group 1 and are flirting with relegation.

France, on the other hand, is atop the group after its draw against the Germans and a win against the Dutch. A victory in Paris on Tuesday will have the French in prime position to advance to the Nations League semifinals and eliminate Germany from contention.

Elsewhere in the Nations League, Spain takes on England in a match that could determine the winner of Group 4 in the top flight, Ireland and Wales renew their British Isles rivalry, and Gibraltar looks to build off the momentum of its first ever win when they take on Liechtenstein.

Outside of Europe, The U.S. Women’s National Team takes on Canada in the final of the Concacaf Women’s Championship after securing World Cup Qualification with its semifinal win over Panama, the MLS playoff race rolls on with four midweek matches, and both the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexican National Teams are involved in friendly action.

Here’s the full rundown of televised soccer for the week:

Monday

uefa nations league

2:45 p.m. – ESPN2 – Iceland vs. Switzerland

2:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes, ESPN+ – Spain vs. England

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Northern Ireland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Estonia vs. Hungary

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Finland vs.Greece

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Belarus vs. Moldova

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Luxembourg vs. San Marino

international friendly

2:45 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, ESPN+ – Croatia vs. Jordan

uefa euro u-21 qualifying

11 a.m. – B/R Live – Czech Republic vs. Moldova

Tuesday

uefa nations league

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kazakhstan vs. Andorra

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Armenia vs. Macedonia

2:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes, ESPN+ – France vs. Germany

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ukraine vs. Czech Republic

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ireland vs. Wales

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Norway vs. Bulgaria

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Slovenia vs. Cyprus

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Latvia vs. Georgia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein

international friendly

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Brazil vs. Argentina

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Denmark vs. Austria

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sweden vs. Slovakia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Belgium vs. Netherlands

7:30 p.m. – ESPN2, Univision Deportes- United States vs. Peru

9:45 p.m. – UniMas – Mexico vs. Chile

african cup of nations qualifying

8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Comoros vs. Morocco

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Swaziland vs. Egypt

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Niger vs. Tunisia

uefa euro u-21 qualifying

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Estonia vs. Albania

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Austria vs. Russia

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Denmark vs. Faroe Islands

12:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sweden vs. Belgium

12:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Iceland vs. Spain

Wednesday

mls

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs. Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City vs. Seattle Sounders

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City

copo do brasil

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro

indian super league

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Delhi Dynamos vs. ATK

concacaf women’s championship

5 p.m. – FS2 – Panama vs. Jamaica

8 p.m. – FS1 – Canada vs. United States

Thursday

mls

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. New England Revolution

indian super league

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs. NorthEast United