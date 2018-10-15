This Week's Soccer on TV: France-Germany headlines Nations League-heavy slate

Germany and France, the last two World Cup Champions, meet in UEFA Nations League play as the October international break comes to a close.
The Germans haven’t done well in this first iteration of the new competition. They have one point through two matches and are coming off a humbling defeat to the Netherlands from last weekend. They are in the bottom spot in League A, Group 1 and are flirting with relegation.
France, on the other hand, is atop the group after its draw against the Germans and a win against the Dutch. A victory in Paris on Tuesday will have the French in prime position to advance to the Nations League semifinals and eliminate Germany from contention.
Elsewhere in the Nations League, Spain takes on England in a match that could determine the winner of Group 4 in the top flight, Ireland and Wales renew their British Isles rivalry, and Gibraltar looks to build off the momentum of its first ever win when they take on Liechtenstein.
Outside of Europe, The U.S. Women’s National Team takes on Canada in the final of the Concacaf Women’s Championship after securing World Cup Qualification with its semifinal win over Panama, the MLS playoff race rolls on with four midweek matches, and both the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexican National Teams are involved in friendly action.
Here’s the full rundown of televised soccer for the week:
Monday
uefa nations league
2:45 p.m. – ESPN2 – Iceland vs. Switzerland
2:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes, ESPN+ – Spain vs. England
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Northern Ireland
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Estonia vs. Hungary
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Finland vs.Greece
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Belarus vs. Moldova
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Luxembourg vs. San Marino
international friendly
2:45 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, ESPN+ – Croatia vs. Jordan
uefa euro u-21 qualifying
11 a.m. – B/R Live – Czech Republic vs. Moldova
Tuesday
uefa nations league
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kazakhstan vs. Andorra
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Armenia vs. Macedonia
2:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes, ESPN+ – France vs. Germany
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ukraine vs. Czech Republic
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ireland vs. Wales
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Norway vs. Bulgaria
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Slovenia vs. Cyprus
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Latvia vs. Georgia
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein
international friendly
2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Brazil vs. Argentina
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Denmark vs. Austria
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sweden vs. Slovakia
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Belgium vs. Netherlands
7:30 p.m. – ESPN2, Univision Deportes- United States vs. Peru
9:45 p.m. – UniMas – Mexico vs. Chile
african cup of nations qualifying
8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Comoros vs. Morocco
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Swaziland vs. Egypt
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Niger vs. Tunisia
uefa euro u-21 qualifying
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Estonia vs. Albania
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Austria vs. Russia
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Denmark vs. Faroe Islands
12:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sweden vs. Belgium
12:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Iceland vs. Spain
Wednesday
mls
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs. Toronto FC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City vs. Seattle Sounders
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City
copo do brasil
8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro
indian super league
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Delhi Dynamos vs. ATK
concacaf women’s championship
5 p.m. – FS2 – Panama vs. Jamaica
8 p.m. – FS1 – Canada vs. United States
Thursday
mls
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. New England Revolution
indian super league
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs. NorthEast United
Comments