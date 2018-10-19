Friday Ticker: Mbappe sets sights on Euros and Olympic gold, Vidal pays fine, and more

Kylian Mbappe is just 19, but already has a World Cup under his belt, and he’s determined to secure more major titles as quickly as possible.

PSG and France international Kylian Mbappe has stated that he wants to win the Euros and Olympic gold medal in 2020. (REPORT)

Marcelo Gallardo and Guillermo Barros Schelotto are among the favorites to be the next Argentina national team manager. (REPORT)

Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal is set to pay €800,000 follow a nightclub dispute last year. (REPORT)

Russian side Rubin Kazan has been banned from European competition for the next two seasons following a financial fair play breach. (REPORT)

Gonzalo Higuain has stated that Juventus “kicked him out” to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. (REPORT)

Usain Bolt has turned down the offer of a two-year contract from Maltese club Valletta FC. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

SBI Question of the Day: Who would you pick to coach the USMNT? (READ)

Peru’s Edison Flores confirms the interest made by MLS clubs. (READ)