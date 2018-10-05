Manchester City-Liverpool headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The top two teams in the English Premier League face off o Sunday as reigning champion Manchester City takes on title contender Liverpool in the weekend’s marquee match-up.
Pep Guardiola and Man City will be looking to stop an opponent that has caused them major problems since Jurgen Klopp took charge. The German coach has gotten the better of Guardiola in their past meetings, but City come in on a four-match winning streak while Liverpool is on a three-match winless skid in all competitions.
In Germany, Bayern Munich comes off its first loss of the season by welcoming in fellow top four contenders Borussia Monchengladbach as they look to keep the Bundesliga title race from opening up too much early in the season.
Elsewhere in Europe, one of Portugal’s biggest rivalries stands out as a big game on Sunday. FC Porto and Benfica are often in the conversation for the Primeira A title and this year’s first edition of O clássico figures to have a huge impact on an often overlooked league in Europe.
Paris Saint-Germain rounds out the weekend in France by hosting Olympique Lyonnais, and the CONCACAF Women’s Championship rolls on.
Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV this weekend:
Friday
english premier league
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United
la liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg
italian serie a
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs. Frosinone
ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Toulouse vs. Nice
liga mx
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Atlas
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Necaxa
turkish super league
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kasimpasa vs. Goztepe
australian ffa cup
5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bentleigh Greens vs. Adelaide United
chinese super league
7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shandong Luneng vs. Tianjin Quanjian
german 2. bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfL Bochum vs. Arminia Bielefeld
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Hamburg SV
indian super league
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs. Mumbai City
concacaf women’s championship
5 p.m. – FS2 – Costa Rica vs. Cuba
7:30 p.m. – FS1 – Canada vs. Jamaica
usl
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Louisville City
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Saturday
english premier league
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Cardiff City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Everton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. AFC Bournemouth
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
mls
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. Columbus Crew
3:30 p.m. – Univision, Twitter – Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Orlando City SC
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC
9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls
La liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Eibar
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Levante
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Alaves vs. Real Madrid
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Leganes vs. Rayo Vallecano
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS2, Univision Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – Mainz vs. Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke 04
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs. VfB Stuttgart
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
italian serie a
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. Bologna
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs. Juventus
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. AS Roma
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Saint-Etienne
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Dijon
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Strasbourg
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Montpellier
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nimes vs. Stade de Reims
liga mx
6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club Leon vs. Morelia
8 p.m. – Univision – Tigres UANL vs. Club America
10 p.m. – Univision – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM
10:36 p.m. – FS2 – Club Tijuana vs. Queretaro
brazilian serie a
5 p.m. – GolTV – São Paulo vs. Palmeiras
dutch eredivisie
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV Eindhoven vs. VVV Venlo
turkish super league
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray
australian ffa cup
5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Sydney FC
chinese super league
7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hebei CFFC vs. Guangzhou Evergrande
english football league championship
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs. Brentford
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bolton Wanderers vs. Blackburn Rovers
german 2. bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Jahn Regensburg
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Holstein Kiel
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. Dynamo Dresden
ecuadorian primera a
7:30 p.m. – GolTV – Delfín vs. Barcelona
indian super league
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs. Goa
usl
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs. Bethlehem Steel
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. New York Red Bulls II
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. FC Cincinnati
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Nashville SC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charlotte Independence
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Rio Grande Valley
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. Las Vegas Lights
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Seattle Sounders 2
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Reno 1868
Sunday
english premier league
7 a.m. – NBCSN – Fulham vs. Arsenal
9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Chelsea
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Manchester City
mls
1 p.m. – ESPN – D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Valladolid vs. Huesca
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Villarreal
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs. Barcelona
german bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – FS1 – SC Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
12 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Nurnberg
italian serie a
6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Genoa vs. Parma
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs. Sampdoria
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs. Fiorentina
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – AC Milan vs. Chievo Verona
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Sassuolo
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Inter Milan
ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Nantes
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Caen
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais
portuguese primeira liga
12:30 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Porto
3 p.m. – GolTV – Portimonense vs. Sporting CP
liga mx
1 p.m. – Univision – Toluca vs. Pachuca
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Lobos BUAP
dutch eredivisie
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Willem II vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax Amsterdam vs. AZ Alkmaar
scottish premiership
10:30 a.m. – B/R Live – St. Johnstone vs. Celtic
belgian pro league
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Zulte-Waregem vs. Anderlecht
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liege vs. Club Brugge
2 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs. Racing Genk
swedish alsvenskan
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hacken vs. Malmo FF
TURKISH super league
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fenerbahce vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Konyaspor vs. Besiktas
danish SUPERLIGA
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – AaB vs. Brondby
german 2. bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union BErlin vs. Heidenheim
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. SC Paderborn
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Sandhausen
ecuadorian primera a
5:30 p.m. – GolTV – LDU Quito vs. Macara
indian super league
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs. Jamshedpur
concacaf women’s championship
5 p.m. – FS2 – Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago
7:30 p.m. – FS1 – Panama vs. United States
usl
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Charleston Battery
