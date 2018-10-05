Manchester City-Liverpool headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The top two teams in the English Premier League face off o Sunday as reigning champion Manchester City takes on title contender Liverpool in the weekend’s marquee match-up.

Pep Guardiola and Man City will be looking to stop an opponent that has caused them major problems since Jurgen Klopp took charge. The German coach has gotten the better of Guardiola in their past meetings, but City come in on a four-match winning streak while Liverpool is on a three-match winless skid in all competitions.

In Germany, Bayern Munich comes off its first loss of the season by welcoming in fellow top four contenders Borussia Monchengladbach as they look to keep the Bundesliga title race from opening up too much early in the season.

Elsewhere in Europe, one of Portugal’s biggest rivalries stands out as a big game on Sunday. FC Porto and Benfica are often in the conversation for the Primeira A title and this year’s first edition of O clássico figures to have a huge impact on an often overlooked league in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain rounds out the weekend in France by hosting Olympique Lyonnais, and the CONCACAF Women’s Championship rolls on.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV this weekend:

Friday

english premier league

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg

italian serie a

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs. Frosinone

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Toulouse vs. Nice

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Atlas

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Necaxa

turkish super league

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kasimpasa vs. Goztepe

australian ffa cup

5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bentleigh Greens vs. Adelaide United

chinese super league

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shandong Luneng vs. Tianjin Quanjian

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfL Bochum vs. Arminia Bielefeld

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Hamburg SV

indian super league

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs. Mumbai City

concacaf women’s championship

5 p.m. – FS2 – Costa Rica vs. Cuba

7:30 p.m. – FS1 – Canada vs. Jamaica

usl

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Louisville City

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Saturday

english premier league

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Everton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. AFC Bournemouth

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

mls

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. Columbus Crew

3:30 p.m. – Univision, Twitter – Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Orlando City SC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls

La liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Eibar

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Levante

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Alaves vs. Real Madrid

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Leganes vs. Rayo Vallecano

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS2, Univision Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – Mainz vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs. VfB Stuttgart

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

italian serie a

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. Bologna

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs. Juventus

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. AS Roma

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Saint-Etienne

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Dijon

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Strasbourg

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Montpellier

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nimes vs. Stade de Reims

liga mx

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club Leon vs. Morelia

8 p.m. – Univision – Tigres UANL vs. Club America

10 p.m. – Univision – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM

10:36 p.m. – FS2 – Club Tijuana vs. Queretaro

brazilian serie a

5 p.m. – GolTV – São Paulo vs. Palmeiras

dutch eredivisie

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV Eindhoven vs. VVV Venlo

turkish super league

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray

australian ffa cup

5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Sydney FC

chinese super league

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hebei CFFC vs. Guangzhou Evergrande

english football league championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs. Brentford

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bolton Wanderers vs. Blackburn Rovers

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Jahn Regensburg

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Holstein Kiel

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. Dynamo Dresden

ecuadorian primera a

7:30 p.m. – GolTV – Delfín vs. Barcelona

indian super league

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs. Goa

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs. Bethlehem Steel

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. New York Red Bulls II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. FC Cincinnati

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Nashville SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charlotte Independence

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Rio Grande Valley

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. Las Vegas Lights

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Seattle Sounders 2

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Reno 1868

Sunday

english premier league

7 a.m. – NBCSN – Fulham vs. Arsenal

9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Chelsea

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Manchester City

mls

1 p.m. – ESPN – D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Valladolid vs. Huesca

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Villarreal

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs. Barcelona

german bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – FS1 – SC Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

12 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Nurnberg

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Genoa vs. Parma

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs. Sampdoria

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs. Fiorentina

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – AC Milan vs. Chievo Verona

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Sassuolo

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Inter Milan

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Nantes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Caen

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais

portuguese primeira liga

12:30 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Porto

3 p.m. – GolTV – Portimonense vs. Sporting CP

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision – Toluca vs. Pachuca

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Lobos BUAP

dutch eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Willem II vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax Amsterdam vs. AZ Alkmaar

scottish premiership

10:30 a.m. – B/R Live – St. Johnstone vs. Celtic

belgian pro league

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Zulte-Waregem vs. Anderlecht

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liege vs. Club Brugge

2 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs. Racing Genk

swedish alsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hacken vs. Malmo FF

TURKISH super league

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fenerbahce vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Konyaspor vs. Besiktas

danish SUPERLIGA

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – AaB vs. Brondby

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union BErlin vs. Heidenheim

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. SC Paderborn

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Sandhausen

ecuadorian primera a

5:30 p.m. – GolTV – LDU Quito vs. Macara

indian super league

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs. Jamshedpur

concacaf women’s championship

5 p.m. – FS2 – Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago

7:30 p.m. – FS1 – Panama vs. United States

usl

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Charleston Battery