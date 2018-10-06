McKennie scores first career Bundesliga goal

It’s been a week to remember for U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Weston McKennie. After propelling Schalke to their first win in the UEFA Champions League, McKennie’s continued his strong form in front of goal.

The 20-year-old’s close range finish in the 47th minute, broke a scoreless match between Schalke and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Suat Serdar’s headed pass his McKennie in stride which allowed the midfielder to slot in his first career Bundesliga goal.

Guido Burgstaller’s left-footed finish in the 51st minute doubled Schalke’s second-half advantage.

The team is seeking their third straight win in all competitions, and their second consecutive league victory. For McKennie, it will end an impressive week as he next joins the USMNT on international duty.