McKennie scores first career Bundesliga goal

Americans Abroad

It’s been a week to remember for U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Weston McKennie. After propelling Schalke to their first win in the UEFA Champions League, McKennie’s continued his strong form in front of goal.

The 20-year-old’s close range finish in the 47th minute, broke a scoreless match between Schalke and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Suat Serdar’s headed pass his McKennie in stride which allowed the midfielder to slot in his first career Bundesliga goal.

Guido Burgstaller’s left-footed finish in the 51st minute doubled Schalke’s second-half advantage.

The team is seeking their third straight win in all competitions, and their second consecutive league victory. For McKennie, it will end an impressive week as he next joins the USMNT on international duty.

Comments

  • johnnyrazor

    On a completely different line, Ives reported on his twitter that final interviews for USMNT have begun. When asked about it Berhalter responded “no comment”, which sounds intriguing but really is what he would answer no matter what. The word was “interviews” though after Stewart had said last month perhaps only one candidate would be interviewed.

  • Big Red

    Hopefully he forms a good partnership with Bradley. Otherwise, he simply isn’t that good of course.

  • bizzy

    Alfredo Morales just had a killer shot on goal….saved by Ralf Fährmann. That would have been epic!!!! Wood, Mckennie then Morales……damn

      • johnnyrazor

        Here’s the manager’s post-match quote sounds like he’s fine. “It’s a very good sign when players like @WMckennie are so tired at the end of games. The first goal was very important for our confidence. Well done to my team.”

  • Soccering is Fun

    He is playing great in a more offensive role. I’d like to see this for the USMNT…

