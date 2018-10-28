MLS Cup Playoff places, knockout matches determined

Following a thrilling and dramatic 2018 Decision Day, the Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs are set and ready to go.

Sporting KC and the New York Red Bulls wrapped up the respective No. 1 seeds following important wins on Sunday. SKC edged LAFC 2-1 at Children Mercy’s Park despite playing with 10-men. The Red Bulls hung on for a 1-0 win over Orlando City, clinching the Supporters Shield in the process.

The Columbus Crew clinched the final playoff spot in the East, following the Montreal Impact’s 1-0 loss in New England. Elsewhere, Real Salt Lake clinched the final playoff place in the West due to the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 3-2 home loss to the Houston Dynamo.

With the Knockout Round set to begin on Halloween, here are the playoff seeds and knockout match-ups.

East:

1.) New York Red Bulls – First Round Bye

2.) Atlanta United – First Round Bye

3.) NYCFC vs. 6.) Philadelphia Union in KO Round

4.) D.C. United vs. 5.) Columbus Crew in KO Round

West:

1.) Sporting KC – First Round Bye

2.) Seattle Sounders – First Round Bye

3.) LAFC vs. 6.) Real Salt Lake in KO Round

4.) FC Dallas vs. 5.) Portland Timbers in KO Round