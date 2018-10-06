MLS Saturday Scoreboard: SKC faces Galaxy, Impact downs Crew, and more

Playoff places are at stake this weekend across Major League Soccer with many teams looking to hang onto their spots above the red line.

Saturday’s headliner comes from Children Mercy’s Park as Sporting KC welcomes the LA Galaxy to town. Eight teams separate the sides in the Western Conference, with the visitors needing a win to inch closer to postseason play.

Elsewhere, the Montreal Impact battles the Columbus Crew in an intriguing Eastern Conference showdown while the Philadelphia Union can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Minnesota United.

Another huge battles comes from out West with Real Salt Lake hosting the Portland Timbers. LAFC and the New York Red Bulls each have tough tests on the road as they try to earn comfortable victories.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Impact 3, Crew 0 – Final

The Montreal Impact extended their gap to five points clear of the red line, with a 3-0 beatdown of the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo.

Columbus’ Josh Williams was whistled for handball inside of the box, and referee Alan Kelly rewarded the Impact with a penalty kick following video review. Saphir Taider stepped up and slotted past Zack Steffen to give the Impact a 1-0 lead after 32 minutes.

Alejandro Silva added a second just before first-half stoppage time. The Uruguayan pierced through the Crew’s defense before taking a shot outside of the box that beat Steffen towards the far post.

Nacho Piatti got in the act after halftime, beating Steffen with a low effort. The Argentine battled with Harrison Afful and eventually got his goal. Taider was again amongst the action, assisting on his second goal of the match.

Evan Bush made nine saves in the victory, which helped the Impact bounce back from last weekend’s thumping at D.C.

Man of the Match: Taider came up big for the Impact, scoring the first goal and assisting on the pair following.

Moment of the Match: Taider’s goal gave the Impact a deserved lead, but Silva’s goal put them in cruise control for the second-half.

Match to Forget: The midfield pair of Wil Trapp and Artur could not deal with the likes of Taider, Piatti, and Co. as they were caught out numerous times in the road loss.

Atlanta United 1, Revolution 0- 1st Half

16-year-old George Bello has the Five Stripes ahead at the break at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bello’s left-footed finish following a set piece gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. It was Bello’s first MLS goal in his first start of the 2018 season.

Miguel Almiron exited in the 30th minute for Atlanta, after pulling his hamstring. The Paraguayan was replaced by Ezequiel Barco.

Toronto FC vs. Whitecaps – 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

A battle of Canadian rivals do battle at BMO Field with both sides hanging onto slim hopes of postseason play.

TFC are seven points out with four matches remaining and truly needs to get a home win. Without a full three points, the defending MLS champs could be packing their bags for an early offseason. Sebastian Giovinco leads the team with 12 goals and found the back of the net in his last appearance.

As for the Whitecaps, they sit six points out of sixth place and have a tough final stretch to the season. Following tonight’s short trip to Toronto, the Caps’ have to also face Sporting KC, LAFC, and the Timbers to round out the regular season.

The duo of Kei Kamara and Alphonso Davies has totaled 19 goals and 13 assists in league play.

Union vs. Minnesota United – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Philadelphia Union will clinch their first postseason spot since 2016 if they can grab a full three points against Minnesota United tonight at home.

Jim Curtin’s side walked out of Columbus with a point despite a 0-0 draw against the Crew last weekend. Their 8-5-2 record at home is decent as they welcome the Loons to Chester for the first time in their history.

The Loons are unbeaten in their last three matches, winning a pair over both Portland and NYCFC in that span. Despite sitting 10 points out with four matches to go, Adrian Heath’s team will certainly look to spoil the party out East.

Darwin Quintero has 10 goals and 10 assists this season.

FC Dallas vs. Orlando City – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

FC Dallas can extend their cushion at the top of the West with a victory over Orlando City at home.

Oscar Pareja’s men sit two points ahead of SKC, and will be favorites to roll past the struggling Lions. Playmakers Roland Lamah (eight goals) and Maxi Urruti (seven goals) will be key if the hosts wants to get ahead early.

Sitting at the bottom of the East for some time now, Orlando City has nothing to play for but pride the rest of the season. A 0-0 home draw against the Dynamo their last time out was a positive result, and now James O’Connor’s men can look to play spoiler against another Texas side.

Dom Dwyer is the danger man with 12 goals in 2018.

Sporting KC vs. Galaxy – 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A massive meeting takes place in Kansas City with the hosts SKC facing off with the star-studded Galaxy.

Peter Vermes’ side drew 1-1 against RSL a week ago, and will look to inflict further damage into the Galaxy’s hopes of making the playoffs. Diego Rubio, Johnny Russell, and Daniel Salloi are just three members of the attack for SKC. Defensively, they will have their hands full with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Co.

The Swedish star has totaled 20 goals in his debut MLS campaign and has the hopes of all Galaxy fans on his shoulders.

SKC downed the Galaxy 2-0 in their only other meeting this season.

Rapids vs. LAFC – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

LAFC looks to remain the hunt for top spot in the West as they face struggling Colorado tonight away from home.

Bob Bradley’s men are four points out of first place, and recently suffered a 3-1 road defeat in Chicago on Sept. 29th. Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela have 21 goals between them in 2018, and will be key if LAFC wants to rout the hosts in their own backyard.

The Rapids have not tasted victory in their last seven matches, losing six-in-a-row in total. Nothing has gone right for Anthony Hudson’s team who will look to spoil LAFC’s and numerous others chances the rest of the way.

Real Salt Lake vs. Timbers – 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two points separate RSL and the Timbers in the West standings, with the visitors sitting just slightly higher in the table.

Giovanni Savarese’s team drew 0-0 against FCD their last time out, which was a positive result following their shocking loss to Minnesota. Defensively, they need to be sound against a RSL side who love to attack on the wings. Diego Chara will be influential in the midfield’s plans on the road.

RSL knows a win at home will move them above Portland in the standings, and they would love to snap a three-match winless streak.

Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach have 21 goals between them and are dangerous players for Mike Petke’s side.

Earthquakes vs. Red Bulls – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The late-night special comes from Avaya Stadium as the San Jose Earthquakes welcome the New York Red Bulls to town.

San Jose sits last in the league with 20 points but has a chance to spoil the Red Bulls chances of lifting the Supporters Shield. Five straight defeats has hurt the morale of the team, but with players like Valeri Qazaishvili and Danny Hoesen leading the attack you always have a chance.

The Red Bulls earned a huge win over Atlanta United last weekend and should be favorites to win against on Saturday. Defensively, they’ve been sound, keeping a pair of clean sheets in back-to-back weeks. Offensively, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer have scored 30 goals in total.