MLS Scoreboard: D.C. United downs Dallas, LAFC defeats Dynamo, and more

It wasn’t an open weekend for every MLS team as four matches took place between Friday and Saturday.

Headlining Saturday’s action was D.C. United’s huge 1-0 win over FC Dallas which moves them into the top six in the Eastern Conference. The defeat for Dallas also sees LAFC move to one point of their West rivals for the top spot.

Elsewhere, LAFC downed the Houston Dynamo 4-2 at home on Friday while the Colorado Rapids defeated Minnesota United away from home. In a battle of eliminated sides, the New England Revolution hosted Orlando City.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s MLS matches:

D.C. United 1 – FC Dallas 0

Ben Olsen’s side moved above the red line for now, downing FC Dallas 1-0 at Audi Field.

As the second-half wore on, it looked like both sides would have to settle for a point each. After striking the crossbar from a set piece shot, Russell Canouse headed in from close range after 86 minutes. It was the 23-year-old’s first goal for the club and it couldn’t have come at a better time for D.C.

As expected, Bill Hamid was the busier of the two keepers but made six saves in the home clean sheet. Michael Barrios had the best looks toward goal for Dallas but was unable to beat the veteran keeper.

With a game in hand over seventh place Montreal, D.C. is sitting in prime position to make the playoffs. Dallas sits one point clear of LAFC but face a tough test against Sporting KC next.

Man of the Match: Canouse played the hero for the first time this season, helping his side to a huge three points.

Moment of the Match: Not long after striking the crossbar, Canouse made up for his miss with the game winner.

Match to Forget: Dallas playmaker Roland Lamah was held in check for most of his 63 minutes on the field.

LAFC 4 – Dynamo 2

LAFC moved to one point of first place in the Western Conference after a 4-2 win over the Houston Dynamo on Friday.

Adama Diomande’s finish in the 53rd minute put LAFC ahead 2-1 after Carlos Vela’s penalty kick canceled out Mauro Manotas’ opener for the Dynamo.

Walker Zimmerman extended the hosts lead in the 58th minute, finishing Vela’s cross for his fourth goal. Vela’s second goal of the night capped off the dominant second-half performance by the hosts.

Andrew Wenger’s consolation goal was the last bit of action at Banc of California Stadium.

Man of the Match: Vela scored two goals and assisted on the other two goals for LAFC.

Moment of the Match: Zimmerman’s finish iced the result for LAFC continuing a strong second-half.

Match to Forget: The entire Dynamo backline was horrid in the loss, failing to deal with the dynamic LAFC attack.

Minnesota United 0 – Rapids 2

The Colorado Rapids used a pair of second-half goals to grab their first victory since Aug. 11th.

Yannick Boli and Niki Jackson each scored in a 2-0 road win for Anthony Hudson’s men.

Following a scoreless first-half, Boli headed Marlon Hairston’s cross in for his second goal of the season after 61 minutes.

Jackson’s long-range rifle in the 97th minute iced the result for the Rapids helping them move seven points clear of the bottom of the West.

Tommy Smyth and Harrison Heath both were sent off after a confrontation in the 14th minute of second half stoppage time.

Man of the Match: Boli has struggled this season to find his footing in front of goal but he came up with the goods on Saturday.

Moment of the Match: Jackson’s long-range missile iced the needed win for Colorado.

Match to Forget: Minnesota’s midfield was a non factor in the offensive attack.

Revolution 2 – Orlando City 0

Brad Friedel’s team grabbed their first win since September 5th, shutting out Orlando City 2-0 at Gillette Stadium.

After controlling the run of play during the first-half, the Revs finally got the go-ahead tally in the 51st minute. Cristian Penilla rifled home through a sea of players after a poor clearance from a corner.

The hosts made it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Penilla played a one-two with right back Brandon Bye and then crossed the ball in from the right side. Fagundez was waiting in the box to redirect the ball out of the air with a side-footed volley inside the far post.

Brad Knighton made four saves for the clean sheet.

Man of the Match: As has been the case for much of the season, Penilla was the Revolution’s most dynamic playmaker, scoring the go-ahead goal and creating the open space to send in a nice ball on the second goal.

Moment of the Match: Although Penilla’s goal was the winner, Fagundez’s finish was classy and also helped ensure the Revs wouldn’t fall victim to a trend during the second half of the season of squandering points during games where they played better than the opponent.

Match to Forget: The entire Orlando City backline had a forgettable performance. Despite playing five defenders, the Lions still allowed the Revs to manufacture 21 shots. The final score could have easily been more lopsided.