Monday Ticker: Ronaldo headlines Ballon d'or nominees, Zidane on Bayern's radar and more

The nominees for the 2018 Ballon d’Or award were released on Monday.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale headline the list of 30 nominees announced by France Football.

Among the other notable names on the list are French World Cup winners N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Hugo Lloris and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi and Ronaldo have won five Ballon d’Ors each since 2008.

First Women’s Ballon d’Or nominees announced

The inaugural women’s Ballon d’Or award will be handed out for the 2018 season, and 15 players made the shortlist for the award.

Marta, Christine Sinclair, Sam Kerr, Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan are among the nominees.

The majority of the candidates will be on display at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Zidane, Wenger reportedly on Bayern Munich shortlist

One of the top European club jobs might unexpectedly open up if Bayern Munich’s poor form extends past the international break.

Zinedine Zidane and Arsene Wenger are reportedly on the shortlist of candidates to replace Niko Kovac if the German giants want to take drastic measures this early in the season,

Bayern entered the international break on a four-game winless run, which was extended by a 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

John Terry retires from professional soccer

John Terry has officially retired from professional soccer at the age of 37 as he prepares to move into coaching, making the announcement on his Instagram.

The former England and Chelsea captain will hang up his boots after 23 years of playing professionally and stating on social media that is he is “thankful for all the amazing teammates, coaches, managers and backroom staff, who I was honored to work with and learn from.”

Terry went on to play more than 700 games and lift 18 major trophies at Chelsea, which include five Premier League titles and the 2012 UEFA Champions League before joining Aston Villa when he was released in the summer of 2017.

Playing for Real Madrid is “dream” for Hazard

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard is once again in the middle of swirling transfer rumors after he said playing for Real Madrid is his dream.

The Belgian attacker has two years left on his contract with Chelsea, and he reaffirmed that he is happy at the club.

Hazard’s put together an incredible start to the Premier League season, as he has eight goals and one assist, with a goal and an assist coming in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

