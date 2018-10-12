Netherlands-Germany highlights this weekend's soccer on TV

It’s a bit of an abbreviated weekend of soccer during this international break, but a pair of European powers clashing in the UEFA Nations League is more than enough to keep any fan satisfied.
The Netherlands are looking to rebound from a defeat against France to open their Nations League campaign by welcoming Germany into the Amsterdam Arena on Saturday. The Dutch are still recovering from their failure to qualify for Russia last summer and will face a stiff test from a German team that, while talented, hasn’t lived up to its potential over the past several months.
Also in Nations League play, England and Croatia start off Friday with a rematch of their World Cup semifinal and Italy play Poland as both countries search for their first wins of the competition.
In non-international play, lower leagues get the opportunity to shine on American airwaves as League One in England and the Segunda Division in Spain both get some television time. Back home, the USL season enters its final weekend with several playoff places on the line.
Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV for the weekend:
Friday
uefa nations league
2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, Univision Deportes – Croatia vs. England
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Belgium vs. Switzerland
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austria vs. Northern Ireland
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greece vs. Hungary
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Estonia vs. Finland
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Belarus vs. Luxembourg
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Moldova vs. San Marino
mls
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs. Houston Dynamo
international friendly
2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil
ecuadorian primera a
9 p.m. – GolTV – Macara vs. Delfin
spanish segunda division
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Malaga vs. Albacete
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Extremadura UD vs. Cadiz
uefa u-21 euro qualifying
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Slovakia vs. Estonia
Saturday
uefa nations league
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Slovakia vs. Czech Republic
12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Norway vs. Slovenia
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Andorra vs. Georgia
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Latvia vs. Kazakhstan
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Armenia vs. Gibraltar
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Netherlands vs. Germany
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Republic of Ireland vs. Denmark
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bulgaria vs. Cyprus
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein
mls
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids
4:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – D.C. United vs. FC Dallas
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Orlando City
concacaf nations league qualifying
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – El Salvador vs. Barbados
ECUADORIAN primera a
7:30 p.m. – GolTV – Universidad Católica vs. LDU Quito
english football league one
7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Barnsley vs. Luton Town
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth
spanish segunda division
10 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Osasuna vs. Cordoba
12 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sporting Gijon vs. Reus Deportiu
2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Almeria vs. Las Palmas
2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Numancia vs. Real Zaragoza
usl
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Charleston Battery
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Richmond Kickers
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. Toronto FC II
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. North Carolina FC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Indy Eleven
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Seattle Sounders 2
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs. Oklahoma City Energy
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. Rio Grande Valley
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. Orange County SC
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. Real Monarchs SLC
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Portland Timbers 2
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Las Vegas Lights
Sunday
uefa nations league
9 a.m. – ESPN3 – Romania vs. Serbia
12 p.m. – ESPNews – Russia vs. Turkey
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Azerbaijan vs. Malta
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Faroe Islands vs. Kosovo
2:45 p.m. – ESPN – Poland vs. Italy
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Israel vs. Albania
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lithuania vs. Montenegro
international friendly
12 p.m. – Univision Deportes, ESPN+ – Scotland vs. Portugal
brazilian serie a
3 p.m. – GolTV – Palmeiras vs. Gremio
ecuadorian primera a
6 p.m. – GolTV – Barcelona vs. Emelec
spanish segunda division
10 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Rayo Majadahonda vs. Real Oviedo
12 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Gimnastic Tarragona vs. Alcorcon
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Granada vs. Mallorca
concacaf women’s championship
5 p.m. – FS1 – Panama vs. Canada
8 p.m. – FS1, Univision Deportes – United States vs. Jamaica
usl
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. LA Galaxy II
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Comments