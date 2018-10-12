Netherlands-Germany highlights this weekend's soccer on TV

It’s a bit of an abbreviated weekend of soccer during this international break, but a pair of European powers clashing in the UEFA Nations League is more than enough to keep any fan satisfied.

The Netherlands are looking to rebound from a defeat against France to open their Nations League campaign by welcoming Germany into the Amsterdam Arena on Saturday. The Dutch are still recovering from their failure to qualify for Russia last summer and will face a stiff test from a German team that, while talented, hasn’t lived up to its potential over the past several months.

Also in Nations League play, England and Croatia start off Friday with a rematch of their World Cup semifinal and Italy play Poland as both countries search for their first wins of the competition.

In non-international play, lower leagues get the opportunity to shine on American airwaves as League One in England and the Segunda Division in Spain both get some television time. Back home, the USL season enters its final weekend with several playoff places on the line.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV for the weekend:

Friday

uefa nations league

2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, Univision Deportes – Croatia vs. England

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Belgium vs. Switzerland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austria vs. Northern Ireland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greece vs. Hungary

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Estonia vs. Finland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Belarus vs. Luxembourg

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Moldova vs. San Marino

mls

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs. Houston Dynamo

international friendly

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil

ecuadorian primera a

9 p.m. – GolTV – Macara vs. Delfin

spanish segunda division

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Malaga vs. Albacete

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Extremadura UD vs. Cadiz

uefa u-21 euro qualifying

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Slovakia vs. Estonia

Saturday

uefa nations league

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Slovakia vs. Czech Republic

12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Norway vs. Slovenia

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Andorra vs. Georgia

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Latvia vs. Kazakhstan

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Armenia vs. Gibraltar

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Netherlands vs. Germany

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Republic of Ireland vs. Denmark

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bulgaria vs. Cyprus

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein

mls

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids

4:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – D.C. United vs. FC Dallas

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Orlando City

concacaf nations league qualifying

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – El Salvador vs. Barbados

ECUADORIAN primera a

7:30 p.m. – GolTV – Universidad Católica vs. LDU Quito

english football league one

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Barnsley vs. Luton Town

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth

spanish segunda division

10 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Osasuna vs. Cordoba

12 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sporting Gijon vs. Reus Deportiu

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Almeria vs. Las Palmas

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Numancia vs. Real Zaragoza

usl

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Charleston Battery

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Richmond Kickers

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. Toronto FC II

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. North Carolina FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Indy Eleven

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Seattle Sounders 2

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs. Oklahoma City Energy

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. Rio Grande Valley

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. Orange County SC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. Real Monarchs SLC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Portland Timbers 2

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Las Vegas Lights

Sunday

uefa nations league

9 a.m. – ESPN3 – Romania vs. Serbia

12 p.m. – ESPNews – Russia vs. Turkey

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Azerbaijan vs. Malta

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Faroe Islands vs. Kosovo

2:45 p.m. – ESPN – Poland vs. Italy

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Israel vs. Albania

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lithuania vs. Montenegro

international friendly

12 p.m. – Univision Deportes, ESPN+ – Scotland vs. Portugal

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Palmeiras vs. Gremio

ecuadorian primera a

6 p.m. – GolTV – Barcelona vs. Emelec

spanish segunda division

10 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Rayo Majadahonda vs. Real Oviedo

12 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Gimnastic Tarragona vs. Alcorcon

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Granada vs. Mallorca

concacaf women’s championship

5 p.m. – FS1 – Panama vs. Canada

8 p.m. – FS1, Univision Deportes – United States vs. Jamaica

usl

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. LA Galaxy II

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds