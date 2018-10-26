Playoff scenarios for final day of MLS regular season

The amount of playoff scenarios entering the final weekend of the Major League Soccer regular season will send your head spinning.

None of the 10 teams already qualified for the postseason have been locked into specific seeds, which means the Supporters’ Shield and No. 1 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences are still up for grabs.

One of the few playoff certainties we’re aware of is Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls have clinched the top two seeds in the East, with the Five Stripes on the inside track to secure the No. 1 spot.

In the East and West, five teams can finish from third to seventh, which makes predicting the knockout-round games even more difficult than it has been in the past.

Below is a look at the playoff scenarios in play for Sunday’s regular season finales.

Eastern Conference

Atlanta United

Clinch the Supporters’ Shield with:

A win over Toronto FC OR New York Red Bulls lose to Orlando City.

A tie with Toronto FC and a Red Bulls tie with Orlando.

A Red Bulls tie versus Orlando with less than eight goals scored more than Atlanta United and Atlanta loses to Toronto by one goal.

New York Red Bulls

Clinch the Supporters’ Shield with:

A win over Orlando and an Atlanta loss or tie against Toronto.

A tie with Orlando and Atlanta loses by two or more goals to Toronto.

Tie with Orlando with more than nine goals scored than Atlanta and Atlanta loses to Toronto by one goal.

New York City FC

Clinches home game in knockout round with:

A win or tie against Philadelphia or loss to Philadelphia.

A D.C. United loss to Chicago.

Philadelphia Union

Clinches home game in knockout round with:

A win over New York City FC.

A tie or loss against New York City FC and a D.C. loss to Chicago.

D.C. United

Clinches a home game in knockout round with:

A win over Chicago and loss by either Philadelphia or New York City FC

A tie against Chicago and a Philadelphia loss.

Columbus Crew

Clinches playoff berth with:

Win over Minnesota or loss by Montreal to New England.

Clinches home game in knockout round with:

Win over Minnesota and losses by Philadelphia and D.C.

Montreal Impact

Clinches playoff berth with:

Win over New England and Columbus loss to Minnesota.

Western Conference

Sporting Kansas City

Clinches No. 1 seed with:

Win over LAFC.

Tie vs. LAFC and FC Dallas loss or tie against Colorado.

Tie vs. LAFC and FC Dallas win over Colorado with less than 15-goal margin.

Clinches First-Round Bye with:

Tie vs. LAFC

FC Dallas loss or tie against Colorado and Seattle loss or tie against San Jose.

LAFC

Clinches No. 1 seed in West with:

Win over Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas loss or tie against Colorado.

Win over Sporting KC and FC Dallas win over Colorado that is nor more than eight goals more than LAFC goal margin.

Clinches First-Round Bye with:

Win over Sporting KC

Tie with Sporting KC and FC Dallas loss or tie versus Colorado and Seattle loss or tie against San Jose.

FC Dallas loss, Seattle loss, Portland loss or tie and loss margin fewer than eight goals compared to FC Dallas.

FC Dallas and Seattle losses, handing LAFC wins tiebreaker over FC Dallas and Portland.

FC Dallas

Clinches No. 1 seed with:

Win over Colorado, Sporting KC tie with LAFC and win margin combined with Sporting KC loss margin more than 15 goals.

Win over Colorado, Sporting KC loss and win margin is nine goals more than LAFC’s win margin.

Clinches First-Round Bye with:

Win over Colorado

Tie against Colorado, LAFC loss, Seattle loss or tie and LAFC’s loss margin is nine goals or more.

LAFC loss, Seattle loss and Portland loss, which would hand FC Dallas the wins tiebreaker over LAFC and Portland.

Seattle Sounders

Clinch First-Round Bye with:

Win over San Jose and FC Dallas loss or tie against Colorado.

Win over San Jose, LAFC and FC Dallas losses.

Portland Timbers

Clinch First-Round Bye with:

Win over Vancouver and losses by LAFC, FC Dallas and Seattle, which would give Timbers wins tiebreaker over LAFC and FC Dallas.

Real Salt Lake

Clinches playoff berth with a LA Galaxy loss or tie against Houston.

LA Galaxy

Clinches playoff berth with a win over Houston.