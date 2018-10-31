SBISoccer.com

Pulisic scores, assists in Dortmund's German Cup tie

Americans Abroad

Despite missing the beginning of October, Borussia Dortmund and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Christian Pulisic ended the month on a high note.

Pulisic started for Dortmund on Wednesday in their German Cup tie against Union Berlin, and did not disappoint. The 20-year-old scored the opening goal before assisting on his team’s second of the match.

In the 40th minute, Pulisic bagged his third goal in all competitions as he cleaned up a rebound from close range. It was Pulisic’s first goal since Sept. 22nd against Hoffenheim.

Not long after Union Berlin drew level, Pulisic set up Maximilian Philipp which helped Dortmund regain their advantage. Pulisic found the German who slotted a right-footed effort into the top-right corner. A great pass upfield by Pulisic sprung Philipp who rifled home his second goal of the season.

Marco Reus’ 120th penalty kick winner helped Dortmund advance in the competition, and remain perfect in 2018-19.

Comments

2 comments
    • vik

      yea, not sure how this was missed in summary. It was a good run and he would have likely scored if not for the pull, clear penalty and good work by puli.

      Like

      Reply

