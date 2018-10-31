Pulisic scores, assists in Dortmund's German Cup win

Despite missing the beginning of October, Borussia Dortmund and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Christian Pulisic ended the month on a high note.

Pulisic started for Dortmund on Wednesday in their German Cup tie against Union Berlin, and did not disappoint. The 20-year-old scored the opening goal before assisting on his team’s second of the match.

In the 40th minute, Pulisic bagged his third goal in all competitions as he cleaned up a rebound from close range. It was Pulisic’s first goal since Sept. 22nd against Hoffenheim.

Not long after Union Berlin drew level, Pulisic set up Maximilian Philipp which helped Dortmund regain their advantage. Pulisic found the German who slotted a right-footed effort into the top-right corner. A great pass upfield by Pulisic sprung Philipp who rifled home his second goal of the season.

Pulisic drew a penalty in the final minute of extra time, allowing Marco Reus to score in the 120th minute. Dortmund remained perfect in 2018-19 and advance into the next round of the German DFB Pokal.