Rooney’s second-half brace propels D.C. United past Fire

Wayne Rooney has played a huge part in D.C. United’s surge the second half of the MLS regular season. Sunday was just another glimpse of the Englishman’s impact on the team.

Rooney’s second-half brace helped D.C. to a 2-1 comeback win over the Chicago Fire. The win moved D.C. to two points of sixth-place Montreal with four matches remaining.

Following a scoreless first-half, Rooney leveled the score at 1-1 in the 62nd minute. He was able to follow up on a rebound which canceled out Raheem Edwards’ opener earlier in the half for the Fire.

In the 81st minute, Rooney sealed the comeback win after scoring from the penalty spot after Junior Moreno was fouled by Johan Kappelhof. Rooney’s ninth goal in MLS helped D.C. extend their current unbeaten run to six matches and remain in the hunt for a postseason place.

Bill Hamid made one save while Stefan Cleveland made three.

D.C. (11-11-8) continues their homestand on Oct. 13th against FC Dallas while Chicago (8-17-7) travels to Atlanta United on Oct. 21st.

Man of the Match: Rooney continued his strong season in MLS scoring a pair of goals to help D.C. keep pressure on the Impact.

Moment of the Match: The penalty kick goal by Rooney flipped the match in D.C.’s favor for good.

Match to Forget: Nemanja Nikolic was poor in attack, failing to get a shot on goal.