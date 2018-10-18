Sargent's days as strictly a U-23 player over, says Bremen coach

Josh Sargent’s international break just keeps getting better.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward scored his second international goal against Peru on Tuesday and his performances overall have impressed his head coach at Werder Bremen so much that his first-team debut could be right around the corner.

“This period in which [Sargent] plays exclusively in the U23s is over,” Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt said. “He looks to be a long way beyond that now.”

Sargent’s goal against Peru also got Kohfelt excited to have the young American back with his team.

“It was a nice goal,” concluded Kohfeldt. “I’ll be happy to have him back here.”

Sargent has torn up the U-23 ranks in Germany already. He has six goals and two assists in 10 appearances for Bremen’s reserve squad. He joined Werder Bremen in January and was eligible for the first team when he turned 18 in February. He hasn’t made that jump yet, but the strong praise from his head coach could mean he gets there as soon as Saturday when Bremen face Schalke 04.