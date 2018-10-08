SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Carli Lloyd

The U.S. Women’s National Team followed up its opening night victory with another dominant performance in World Cup Qualifying.

Midfielder Carli Lloyd led the way on Sunday night, scoring a hat trick and moving to 105 international goals for the Stars and Stripes. After Sam Mewis had given the hosts an early advantage over Panama, Lloyd led the way with a trio of well taken goals in a 5-0 rout.

Her first came from a corner kick as she rose highest and headed into the back of the net to extend the USWNT’s lead to 2-0. Not long after, Lloyd showed off her skill with the ball, beating a trio of Panamanian defenders before ripping a shot into the right corner of the net.

Lloyd put an exclamation point on her hat trick in the 48th minute, again heading a cross in. A great free kick by Rose Lavelle found Lloyd who this time had to head in on the run towards goal.

It was a great solo performance by Lloyd, who proved she is still vital to the team’s attack. Mewis and Christen Press were also chosen as nominees for the WOTM award, while Ashlyn Harris was strong in net when she had to be. With the win, the USWNT moves to 2-0-0 in Group A and next faces Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday, knowing a win or tie will give them a first-place finish in the group stage.

Who do you think stood out for the USWNT? Can Lloyd continue these performances throughout qualifying?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.