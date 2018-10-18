Sporting KC comes back to beat Whitecaps in huge Western Conference clash

The game may not have started well for Daniel Salloi and Sporting Kansas City, but it sure ended on a high note.

Sporting KC went into BC Place and defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 in a huge Western Conference match with playoff implications for both sides.

Kansas City entered the match in 4th in the West after a Seattle victory earlier in the day. Vancouver was on the outside looking into the playoffs, but a win would pull the Whitecaps level on points with 6th place Real Salt Lake.

The game looked to be a back-and-forth match from the first kick, as it was clear both sides were looking to strike early. When no great attacking opportunities came, the game stagnated a bit as Vancouver settled into a defensive shape that SKC couldn’t figure out.

The match looked to go into halftime scoreless, but in the 43rd minute a poor clearance from Daniel Salloi gave the ball to Kei Kamara at the top of SKC’s box. The former Sporting striker found his teammate Felipe, who had just enough space to send a shot past Tim Melia to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead.

After the half, Sporting KC at first didn’t seem to have the spark required to fight back into the game. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, centerback Matt Besler surged up the right side of the field and sent a cross to an an injured Yohan Croizet, who fired a shot from the top of the box past Stefan Marinovic for the 62nd minute equalizer. Het was subbed off just seconds later for Gianluca Busio, who was waiting at the center line to check in for the Croizet at the time of the goal.

The goal seemed to reenergize a Sporting team that was desperately looking for a win, and in the 82nd minute Daniel Salloi made up for his early mistake with a moment of brilliance.

A poor kick from Marinovic gave the ball to Kansas City in Vancouver’s half. Khiry Shelton cleared out space near the top of the box and sent the ball to Salloi, who beautifully tucked the ball away inside the right post to put Sporting ahead 2-1.

If there was any hope for Vancouver to come back, it ended in the 4th minute of stoppage time when Johnny Russell won the ball for Sporting KC deep in Vancouver’s half. The Scottish forward had been a menace since checking into the game in the 63rd minute, and after muscling Vancouver off the ball he sent a cross in front of goal for the 16-year-old Gianluca Busio, who tapped the ball in for his first MLS goal.

Seconds later Daniel Salloi added insult to injury as he scored his second goal of the game to put Sporting KC up 4-1 right before full time.

For Vancouver, the loss makes a playoff push that much harder. They remain a full three points behind RSL and two points behind 7th place LA Galaxy with just two matches to play against LAFC and Portland.

The victory is huge for Kansas City, who controls it’s own destiny in the West. Sporting pulled level with LAFC at 56 points, but the goal differential tie-breaker gives SKC the nod for 2nd place.

Kansas City finishes the season traveling to 1st place FC Dallas before hosting 3rd place LAFC at Children’s Mercy Park on Decision Day.

Man of the Match: Daniel Salloi’s early mistake may have lead to the lone Vancouver goal, but his brace gave Sporting KC the victory in their biggest game of the year.

Moment of the Match: A hobbling Yohan Croizet looked ready to exit the game, but not before his 62nd minute equalizer. Equally as impressive was defender Matt Besler, who looked like a winger the way he surged up the field before sending the ball into Sporting’s No. 10.

Match to Forget: Brek Shea started the game on the left wing for Vancouver and had chances throughout his 68 minutes on the field, but he never could put the ball on frame and wasted multiple opportunities to score.