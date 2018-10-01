Barcelona, Tottenham in UCL highlights this week's soccer on TV

The Champions League continues this weekend with a prime matchup of two of the world’s most popular clubs in Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wednesday afternoon’s match will feature two sides on opposite ends of a very difficult group. Barcelona made quick work of PSV Eindhoven on the first matchday while Tottenham gave up a late winner on the road to Inter Milan. Spurs will be happy to have this match at home, but Barcelona do have fond memories of beating Manchester United at England’s national stadium to win the 2011 UEFA Champions League Final.

Other prime Champions League matches include Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund hosting AS Monaco, Real Madrid heading to Russia to face CSKA Moscow, and a Ronaldo-less Juventus taking on Young Boys.

The Europa League has Thursday filled with Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan all featuring in the action.

Europe isn’t the only place where there is continental action, though. South America’s premier tournaments, the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, also feature big midweek matches. There is also Copa MX action and a small offering of league matches on Monday.

Here’s the full lineup of soccer on TV for the week:

Monday

english premier league

3 p.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta Vigo vs. Getafe

italian serie a

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs. SPAL

german 2. bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. Union Berlin

ecuadorian primera a

8:30 p.m. – GolTV – Macará vs. El Nacional

Tuesday

UEFA Champions league

12:55 p.m. – TNT, Galavision – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live, Univision Deportes – Juventus vs. Young Boys

3 p.m. – TNT, UniMas – Manchester United vs. Valencia

3 p.m. – B/R Live, Univision Deportes – CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m. – B/R Live, Galavision – Bayern Munich vs. Ajax Amsterdam

3 p.m. – B/R Live – AEK Athens vs. Benfica

3 p.m. – B/R Live – AS Roma vs. Viktoria Plzen

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

copa libertadores

6:30 p.m. – Fox Deportes – River Plate vs. Independiente

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Gremio vs. Atletico Tucuman

copa sudamericana

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Millonarios vs. Santa Fe

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ipswich Town vs. Middlesbrough

copa mx

10 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Monterrey vs. Zacatepec

Wednesday

UEFA Champions league

12:55 p.m. – TNT, Univision Deportes – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live, Galavision – Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Schalke 04

3 p.m. – TNT, Univision Deportes – Tottenham vs. Barcelona

3 p.m. – B/R Live, UniMas – PSV Eindhoven vs. Inter Milan

3 p.m. – B/R Live, Galavision – Atlético Madrid vs. Club Brugge

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco

3 p.m. – B/R Live – FC Porto vs. Galatasaray

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Napoli vs. Liverpool

copa libertadores

8:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Palmeiras vs. Colo-Colo

copa sudamericana

6:30 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Atlético PR vs. Caracas

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Botafogo vs. Bahia

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs. West Bromwich Albion

copa mx

7:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

9:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Leon vs. Pumas UNAM

ecuadorian primera a

6 p.m. – GolTV – Guayaquil City vs. Independiente del Valle

8:15 p.m. – GolTV – LDU Quito vs. Universidad de Católica

usl

6:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. Charlotte Independence

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs. Oklahoma City Energy

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs. Reno 1868

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ -Sacramento Republic vs. Swope Park Rangers

Thursday

europa league

10:50 a.m. – B/R Live, Univision Deportes – Astana vs. Stade Rennes

12:55 p.m – B/R Live, Univision Deportes – AC Milan vs. Olympiakos

12:55 p.m – B/R Live, Galavision – FK Qarabag vs. Arsenal

12:55 p.m – B/R Live, UniMas – Real Betis vs. F91 Dudelange

12:55 p.m – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs. Dinamo Zagreb

12:55 p.m – B/R Live – Bayer Leverkusen vs. AEK Larnaca

12:55 p.m – B/R Live – Bordeaux vs. FC Copenhagen

12:55 p.m – B/R Live – Red Bull Salzburg vs. Celtic

12:55 p.m – B/R Live – FC Zurich vs. Ludogorets Razgrad

12:55 p.m – B/R Live – Fenerbahce vs. FC Spartak Trnava

12:55 p.m – B/R Live – Rostov vs. RB Leipzig

12:55 p.m – B/R Live – Vorskla vs. Sporting CP

12:55 p.m – B/R Live – Zenit St. Petersburg vs. SLavia Prague

3 p.m – B/R Live, Univision Deportes – Standard Liege vs. Akhisar Belediyespor

3 p.m – B/R Live, UniMas – Spartak Moscow vs. Villarreal

3 p.m – B/R Live, Galavision – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Lazio

3 p.m – B/R Live – Rangers vs. Rapid Vienna

3 p.m – B/R Live – Apollon Limassol vs. Olympique Marseille

3 p.m – B/R Live – BATE Borisov vs. PAOK

3 p.m – B/R Live – Chelsea vs. Vidi

3 p.m – B/R Live – Jablonec vs. Dynamo Kiev

3 p.m – B/R Live – Krasnodar vs. Sevilla

3 p.m – B/R Live – Malmo vs. Besiktas

3 p.m – B/R Live – Sarpsborg vs. Racing Genk

copa libertadores

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Cruzeiro vs. Boca Juniors

copa sudamericana

6:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fluminense vs. Deportivo Cuenca

6:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Colon vs. Junior

concacaf women’s championship

5 p.m. – FS2 – Trinidad and Tobago vs. Panama

7:30 p.m. – FS2 – United States vs. Mexico