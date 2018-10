UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Champions League returns midweek as Europe’s best clubs return to action. Juventus will travel to Old Trafford for a meeting with Manchester United in a battle of Group H favorites. Other intriguing matches include Barcelona hosting Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid traveling to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund.

Monday’s lone English Premier League clash promises to be an exciting one as Arsenal hosts Leicester City. The two meetings last season between the clubs saw 11 goals with the two sides each picking up a win. Arsenal will return to action on Thursday against Sporting CP in the Europa League.

Elsewhere in the European competition, AC Milan and Real Betis will battle it out for first place in Group F, Chelsea will hope to pick up three points against BATE Borisov, and Olympique Marseille will host Lazio.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:

Monday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Leicester City

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs. Girona

ITALIAN SERIE A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. St. Pauli

TURKISH SUPER LIG

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs. BB Erzurumspor

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pennsylvania vs. Deleware State

Tuesday

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

12:55 p.m. – TNT – AEK Athens vs. Bayern München

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Young Boys vs. Valencia

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ajax vs. Benfica

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Hoffenheim vs. Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Roma vs. CSKA Moscow

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Real Madrid vs, Viktoria Plzen

3 p.m. – TNT – Manchester United vs. Juventus

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs. Aston Villa

COPA LIBERTADORES

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – River Plate vs. Grêmio

COPA MX

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes USA – Pachuca vs. Monterrey

COPA SUDAMERICANA

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Santa Fe vs. Deportivo Cali

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

12:05 p.m. – ESPN+ – Radford vs. Charleston Southern

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Detriot Mercy vs. Western Illinois

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hampton vs. Gardner-Webb

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cornell vs. Albany

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbia vs. Rutgers

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brown vs. Hofstra

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Davidson vs. Virginia Tech

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Appalachian State vs. Presbyterian

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rhode Island vs. Boston College

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – UMBC vs. Geroge Washington

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland vs. Bradley

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loyola-Chicago vs. Northern Illinois

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois

Wednesday

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs. Monaco

12:55 p.m. – TNT – PSV vs. Tottenham Hotspurs

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Borussia Dortmund vs. Atlético Madrid

3 p.m. – TNT – Barcelona vs. Inter

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Paris Saint-Germain

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Liverpool vs. Crvena Zvezda

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Lokomotiv Moskva vs. Porto

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Galatasaray vs. Schalke 04

LA LIGA

1 p.m. – bein Sports en Español – Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletic Club

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs. Derby County

COPA LIBERTADORES

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras

COPA MX

9:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes USA – Cruz Azul vs. León

COPA SUDAMERICANA

6:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fluminense vs. Nacional

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bahia vs. Atlêtico PR

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Iona vs. Monmouth

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Yale vs. Sacred Heart

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Campbell vs. High Point

Thursday

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Zürich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – AEK Larnaca vs. Ludogorets

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Salzburg vs. Rosenborg

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs. Celtic

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Zenit vs. Bordeaux

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – København vs. Slavia Praha

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs. Fenerbahçe

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Spartak Trnava vs. Dinamo Zagreb

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Qarabag vs. Vorskla

12:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes USA – Sporting CP vs. Arsenal

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Milan vs. Real Betis

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – F91 Dudelange vs. Olympiakos Piraeus

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Rangers vs. Spartak Moskva

3 p.m. – UniMás – Villarreal vs. Rapid Wien

3 p.m. – Univision Deportes USA – Standard Liege vs. Krasnodar

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Sevilla vs. Akhisar Belediyespor

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Apollon

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympique Marseille vs. Lazio

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Jablonec vs. Astana

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Rennes vs. Dynamo Kyiv

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Sarpsborg 08 vs. Malmö FF

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Besiktas vs. Genk

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov

3 p.m. – B/R Live – PAOK vs. Videton

COPA SUDAMERICANA

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Junior vs. Defensa y Justicia