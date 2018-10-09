USMNT to play 2019 Gold Cup group stage games in Minnesota, Cleveland and Kansas City

The U.S. Men’s National Team will look to defend their Gold Cup championship when the 2019 edition of the tournament kicks off next June, and now they know the location of their first three games.

The USMNT will kickoff the tournament at the new Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on June 18. It will be the first time the men’s national team plays at the home of Minnesota United, which is scheduled to open in March 2019.

Four days later, the USMNT will travel east to Cleveland, Ohio, where they’ll take the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. The USMNT last played at the stadium in a 3-0 defeat of Nicaragua during the 2017 Gold Cup.

The USMNT will finish group play on June 26 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, home of Sporting Kansas City. The USMNT has had great success in Kansas City, winning four of their last five games at the stadium.

Concacaf also announced group match sites for Mexico, who will take the field at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, followed by Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, and finishing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Costa Rica and Honduras had two group stage sites announced, as the Ticos will play at Toyota Stadium and Red Bull Arena, while Honduras is scheduled for games at BBVA Compass Stadium and Banc of California Stadium.

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup kicks of on June 18, 2019, with the final to be played on July 7 at Soldier Field in Chicago.