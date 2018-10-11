USMNT vs. Colombia: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team is back in action on Thursday night, kicking off their October slate in Tampa against Colombia.
It is the first meeting between the two counties since a pair of meetings in the 2016 Copa America, and their 13th overall meeting. Dave Sarachan’s side will seek a strong start to their two-match schedule this month, with numerous exciting youth players in the squad. Timothy Weah and Bobby Wood are two forwards to keep an eye on against a strict Colombia backline.
Veterans Michael Bradley and Brad Guzan return to the squad and should provide leadership to the bunch. DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga are two of the headliners in the backline, while John Brooks and Antonee Robinson also seek time.
We’ll be providing live commentary of the match tonight, so join the conversation in the comments section below.
Huge following of Colombian fans making the trip to Raymond James Stadium. 1′
LikeLike
Starting XI’s on the pitch. We’re underway from Tampa. 1′ #USAvCOL
LikeLike
National Anthem underway. Looks like a humid night ahead in Tampa.
LikeLike
Should be interesting to see how the U.S. do with some changes to the attacking front. Bobby Wood starts up top with Tim Weah and Kenny Saief on the wings and Julian Green pulling the strings in the middle.
LikeLike
Good evening everyone! Ready for some USMNT coverage as the Stars and Stripes welcome Colombia to Raymond James Stadium in this international friendly. Should be a good test against for the youthful USMNT who are missing several key starters this break due to injury.
LikeLike