USMNT vs. Colombia: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team is back in action on Thursday night, kicking off their October slate in Tampa against Colombia.

It is the first meeting between the two counties since a pair of meetings in the 2016 Copa America, and their 13th overall meeting. Dave Sarachan’s side will seek a strong start to their two-match schedule this month, with numerous exciting youth players in the squad. Timothy Weah and Bobby Wood are two forwards to keep an eye on against a strict Colombia backline.

Veterans Michael Bradley and Brad Guzan return to the squad and should provide leadership to the bunch. DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga are two of the headliners in the backline, while John Brooks and Antonee Robinson also seek time.

Rise up for the 🔴⚪️&🔵.

The #USMNT XI is here. Lineup notes » https://t.co/eMybRz1eJI pic.twitter.com/UyeNEAou6l — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) October 11, 2018

