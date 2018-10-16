USMNT vs. Peru: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team plays its final home match of 2018 on Tuesday night against Peru in the latest in a series of tough tests for the young USMNT squad.

It is the seventh meeting between the two counties and their first since a 2-1 USMNT win back in 2015. Colombia downed the USMNT, 4-2, in Tampa, while Peru eased past Chile After a disappointing finish against Los Cafeteros, USMNT interim head coach Dave Sarachan made it clear numerous changes would be made in the starting XI.

Sarachan wasn’t kidding. He made nine changes to the starting lineup that will face Peru. Jonathan Amon, Aaron Long, and Reggie Cannon will all earn their first caps for the team. Here’s the USMNT lineup:

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on tonight’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.