USMNT vs. Peru: The Pregame Tailgate

The U.S. Men’s National Team concludes its October schedule on Tuesday night against another South American opponent.

Following a 4-2 loss to Colombia last Thursday at Raymond James Stadium, the USMNT faces Peru seeking a positive ending to its 2018 home schedule. Dave Sarachan stated following last week’s defeat that numerous changes will occur in the starting XI, hoping for a spark. Zack Steffen has left the squad, so look for Brad Guzan to step in as the No. 1 keeper. Josh Sargent, Andrija Novakovich, Fafa Picault, and Jonathon Amon will seek starts in the attack.

SBI will be providing commentary on the match so please feel free to join us as we discuss the action during the match.

In the meantime, here is a look back at this week’s pre-match coverage heading into kickoff:

