Wednesday Ticker: Hazard torn between Chelsea and Madrid, Costa Rica hires Matosas, and more

Despite having two years left on his contract at Chelsea, Eden Hazard says that he’s torn between staying at Stamford Bridge and making a big move to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Hazard isn’t the only star winger in England that Real Madrid is keeping tabs on, with Raheem Sterling also generating interests from the Spanish champions. (REPORT)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both weighing up their offers for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (REPORT)

Former Club Leon and Club America manager Gustavo Matosas has been named Costa Rica’s national team coach. (REPORT)

Several of Belgium’s top-flight clubs were raided by police as a part of a wide-ranging investigation into corruption, money laundering and match-fixing. (REPORT)

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic withdrew from Serbia’s squad for the international break due to an unspecified injury. He is now in doubt to miss United’s match with Chelsea on Oct. 20. (REPORT)

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been called up by Germany for its latest fixtures in the UEFA Nations League. He will be replacing the injured Kevin Trapp. (REPORT)

The Football Association is investigating alleged corruption allegations as part of the £600 million sale of Wembley Stadium. (REPORT)

James Milner is set to miss the Liverpool’s next few games due to a hamstring injury he suffered against Manchester City of the weekend. (REPORT)

