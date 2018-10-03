SBISoccer.com

Weston McKennie scores game-winning goal for Schalke in Champions League

Americans Abroad

Weston McKennie provided Schalke with a huge boost in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, as he scored an 88th-minute game-winning goal against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder rose above a defender in the penalty area and headed home the only goal in the match at RZD Arena in Moscow.

The victory boosted Schalke to the top of Group D ahead of Galatasaray’s clash with Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

McKennie played in a more forward position for the Bundesliga side on Wednesday, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him further up the field in the upcoming USMNT matches against Colombia and Peru with a slew of defensive midfielders on the roster.

Schalke’s final game before the international break takes place on Saturday away at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

