Weston McKennie scores game-winning goal for Schalke in Champions League

Weston McKennie provided Schalke with a huge boost in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, as he scored an 88th-minute game-winning goal against Lokomotiv Moscow.
The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder rose above a defender in the penalty area and headed home the only goal in the match at RZD Arena in Moscow.
The victory boosted Schalke to the top of Group D ahead of Galatasaray’s clash with Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.
McKennie played in a more forward position for the Bundesliga side on Wednesday, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him further up the field in the upcoming USMNT matches against Colombia and Peru with a slew of defensive midfielders on the roster.
Schalke’s final game before the international break takes place on Saturday away at Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Good for him, but CP22 out with calf muscle tear, don’t expect him for friendlies
Nice header
