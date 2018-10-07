Weston McKennie withdraws from USMNT roster due to injury

Weston McKennie became the third player to withdraw from the U.S. Men’s National Team squad for the October friendlies against Colombia and Peru on Sunday.
The Schalke midfielder, who scored a goal in each of his club’s games this week, was diagnosed with a right adductor injury.
The 20-year-old left Schalke’s game against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday in the 79th minute.
McKennie joins Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams on the USMNT injury list after the pair of stars took themselves off the squad due to injuries on Friday.
McKennie was expected to once again play a key role in the upcoming matches, the first of which occurs on Thursday in Tampa against Colombia, especially with Adams off the roster.
Toronto FC midfielder Marky Delgado, who has been a fixture in USMNT camp in 2018, was named as McKennie’s replacement on the 23-man roster.
———–Wood—————-
Amon—————-Weah–
——-Acosta–Delgado—-
———–Trapp—————
Rob.—Brooks-Miaz–Yed-
———–Steffen————-
Probably forgot someone obvious that should start but I didn’t look it up. And Bradley probably starts.
No Adams, McKinnie, or Pulisic…whoa.
But hey, Sir Jogsalot is back.
If nothing else, Colombia will probably put an emphatic and comprehensive end to the notion that Michael Bradley belongs anywhere near the USMNT again. I’m sure the fans are going to be really happy to see MB jogging all over the lot again too.
And this is why you don’t have a substitute teacher as the USMNT head coach…and why we need guys who can demand – and get – guys with those little knocks show up and earn their spot…like everyone else.
Ives reported on his twitter that final interviews have begun for the USMNT Manager. No indication how long that will take, but if Earnie and the board like what they have found, it should be done soon.
Delgado for McKennie. Yikes. Just yikes.
