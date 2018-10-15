Who should the USMNT start against Peru?

There will be changes.

That was the message Dave Sarachan delivered after Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Colombia, ensuring that Tuesday’s friendly against Peru would give us a chance to see some new faces, including some who have never played for the USMNT before.

Both Jonathan Amon and Reggie Cannon are still searching for their first national team caps, and Tuesday’s friendly would be an excellent opportunity to see the two talented youngsters compete against a strong opponent in Peru.

One change we know for sure will take place will be in goal, where Brad Guzan will start after Zack Steffen left camp with hamstring tightness.

Here is the lineup we could see take the field against Peru on Tuesday night:

Andrija Novakovich gets the nod up top over Josh Sargent. He is playing very well for his club team, Dutch first division side Fortuna Sittard. Sargent is a bigger prospect, but is still looking for first-team minutes for his club.

Saief didn’t do well on the left wing, but a start in the attacking midfield role makes some sense given the program’s search for number 10 options. He’s potentially the best-equipped to play in that role on the current roster, so if the USMNT plays with a lone striker, then putting Saief in the playmaker role could be successful.

Wil Trapp should get the nod in place of Michael Bradley, who is coming off a 90-minute performance against Colombia. Kellyn Acosta is younger and should be better equipped to make two starts five days apart, and an Acosta-Trapp combo makes more sense than a Bradley-Trapp combo would.

Will Jonathan Amon get a chance to start? He’s an exciting prospect who deserves a look, but Sarachan could go with a more experienced option like Julian Green or Fabrice Picault.

Ben Sweat gets his first start, replacing Antonee Robinson, who is coming off a brutal performance against Colombia. DeAndre Yedlin should stay in the lineup, but Reggie Cannon is an intriguing option who should see some minutes.

We should see Matt Miazga and Cameron-Carter Vickers partnering again, though you wonder if Sarachan might give a look to the Tim Parker-Aaron Long New York Red Bulls tandem.

What do you think of our projected lineup? Who are you most excited to see start? Who are you hoping Sarachan doesn’t choose to start?

