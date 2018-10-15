Who should the USMNT start against Peru?

There will be changes.
That was the message Dave Sarachan delivered after Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Colombia, ensuring that Tuesday’s friendly against Peru would give us a chance to see some new faces, including some who have never played for the USMNT before.
Both Jonathan Amon and Reggie Cannon are still searching for their first national team caps, and Tuesday’s friendly would be an excellent opportunity to see the two talented youngsters compete against a strong opponent in Peru.
One change we know for sure will take place will be in goal, where Brad Guzan will start after Zack Steffen left camp with hamstring tightness.
Here is the lineup we could see take the field against Peru on Tuesday night:
Andrija Novakovich gets the nod up top over Josh Sargent. He is playing very well for his club team, Dutch first division side Fortuna Sittard. Sargent is a bigger prospect, but is still looking for first-team minutes for his club.
Saief didn’t do well on the left wing, but a start in the attacking midfield role makes some sense given the program’s search for number 10 options. He’s potentially the best-equipped to play in that role on the current roster, so if the USMNT plays with a lone striker, then putting Saief in the playmaker role could be successful.
Wil Trapp should get the nod in place of Michael Bradley, who is coming off a 90-minute performance against Colombia. Kellyn Acosta is younger and should be better equipped to make two starts five days apart, and an Acosta-Trapp combo makes more sense than a Bradley-Trapp combo would.
Will Jonathan Amon get a chance to start? He’s an exciting prospect who deserves a look, but Sarachan could go with a more experienced option like Julian Green or Fabrice Picault.
Ben Sweat gets his first start, replacing Antonee Robinson, who is coming off a brutal performance against Colombia. DeAndre Yedlin should stay in the lineup, but Reggie Cannon is an intriguing option who should see some minutes.
We should see Matt Miazga and Cameron-Carter Vickers partnering again, though you wonder if Sarachan might give a look to the Tim Parker-Aaron Long New York Red Bulls tandem.
What do you think of our projected lineup? Who are you most excited to see start? Who are you hoping Sarachan doesn’t choose to start?
Share your thoughts below.
The statement: ‘Guzan is too old and literally useless in 4 years’, shows an impulsiveness or lack of knowledge in your post. Guzan is either the 1st or 2nd best GK in MLS which is populated by solid players in general in that position. Guzan isn’t too old as he’s in the prime age range for GK’s.
that’s our good friend “imperative voice”. you need to – how to say this – have you heard the term “selective hearing”? you need to use “selective reading” when reading his posts. i think in his heart he is not a bad guy. just remember my advice. selective reading is the key.
gk’s can play until almost 40, yes?
Let me turn this around on you. In 2-3 years do you really want to have put all your eggs in the 36-37 year old Guzan basket, if something ever happens? You’re telling him to discount me, but I think that’s nuts, how do you like them apples?
It’s odd for someone to be pimping “keepers can play til 40” after how Howard looked end of last cycle/right now. I stand firmly behind the belief that you are setting yourself up for a fall just like with Jones/Beckerman/Howard last cycle or Bradley this one. The age is what it is, the +4 math is very simple. It makes more sense to me to spend our time on younger keepers, of whom there are plenty, and if we still need a keeper in 2020 we can see what Guzan looks like then. But letting an old, inconsistent keeper squeeze out all younger options save Steffen is absurd and just setting yourself up for problems if anyone ever got injured.
All due respect but at the tail end of last cycle I was dutifully informed by people such as yourself that Brad was the future #1. Then Tim came back and took his job after the hiatus. Then Zach the Kid came in and took the succession rights out from under him. He had a window, he missed the window. Which is why you have to make fun of me for not making him the 2 or 3 as opposed to the 1, no? Because he’s sufficiently shaky he couldn’t win the 1. In reality as opposed to the US Soccer Pecking Order, Guzan runs hot and cold, which is why he ended up benched at Villa and Boro and back in Atlanta.
Since you’re arguing ignorance, Hamid has significantly better MLS stats, and Melia and Gonzalez are both more interesting, younger keepers with similar stats. The first hint that Brad Guzan is vastly overrated would be that despite some years in the league now, he can’t even get in the top 5 for GK of the Year in MLS, any year since he’s been here.
if steffen had said “i played in the columbia game and i’m satisfied with one international game and now my coach needs me back in columbus to get ready for the decision day game at orlando” then i would wonder if horvath would start. but since instead we are told that steffen must leave due to an injury (which i highly doubt is true) so i think “the fix is in” for guzan to start although i still can’t figure out why “they” would do this.
lying means “the fix is in”.
telling the truth means normal lineup selection.
my extra two cents: unlike mb, i have no issues with guzan. my only reason why i wouldn’t call him up at this point is the youth movement, “let the kids play”. guzan playing takes valuable minutes away from kids who need starts and minutes. from that point of view only.
Colombia*
I would get the heck away from these 1 forward, DM heavy lineups.
I expect Trapp to start but don’t think he deserves it or that it teaches us one thing.
Put the new backs out there and see how they play.
I don’t think either keeper belongs here, and I don’t think Horvath should be out there, but Guzan is too old and literally useless in 4 years. So given what Sarachan has foisted upon us, start the one you can evaluate as opposed to the one that’s a waste of time. I expect Sarachan instead to start Guzan, which is a waste of time like starting Bradley.
Novakovich Sargent
Saief Delgado Green Amon
Sweat Long CCV Cannon
Horvath
I don’t like a lot of these options, but I like giving new players a lengthy runout to show what they have, and these are the cards Sarachan handed us.
Your backline is super shakey Sweat Long CCV Cannon
Horvath
I didn’t call them in, these are not my choices, but since they are here, I think after 4-2 let’s see everyone else. That you think they are shaky, chat that up with Sarachan. I think US fans need to get over their fear of trying people in games that don’t count. OK, we put him out there, he sucks. You learned don’t use him again. But I think the bigger risk at this part of the cycle is just play Robinson over and over then figure out like the 5th time maybe he can’t play defense, and no one else has even seen the field there long at all. Or even if the player plays well, what if they get hurt or not released? Who is the Steffen Plan B? The Pulisic Plan B? If the new coach dislikes Brooks and Miazga, who else is there? If the new coach isn’t a Trapp fan, what are other options? etc. etc.
As long as Bradley and Sweat don’t play – I’ll be happy.
Why should Sargent, who has scored in this particular shirt, sit behind a lesser player just because that player has a friendlier club environment? I do think it matters for the older players if they are seeing the field in club. But the deal is Sargent is playing regular age group games, just not first team. That’s different than Horvath rotting on the first team bench.
You lost me. Novakavich is playing well and scoring goals in the Dutch Eredivise. Sargent is barely a professional who has only recently got playing time with Bremen’s youth team. I want to see Sargent get more minutes for the Nats and he is a great prospect. But I don’t see how anyone would argue he’s more deserving of a start than Novakavich at this point.
Because apples to apples is how have they played in the US shirt. In the US shirt, Sargent scored against Bolivia and looked more skilled. In the US shirt, Novakovich looked like a Wondo hustler and is still chasing his first goal or assist while looking very ordinary. This is not the eredivisie all star team, I don’t care that one guy is productive in an “all offense” first team league, while the other guy is earning his stripes on the Werder age group teams. To me this would be like favoring Wondo or Bedoya over Green or Pulisic a few years back.
