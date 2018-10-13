Zack Steffen departs USMNT camp with hamstring tightness

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s current No. 1 goalkeeper will not participate in Tuesday’s friendly against Peru.

Zack Steffen departed USMNT camp on Saturday due to tightness in his right hamstring.

With the Major League Soccer playoff push coming up with the Columbus Crew, Steffen withdrew from the roster as a precautionary measure.

Brad Guzan and Ethan Horvath are the remaining goalkeepers on the roster, and there’s a good chance the experienced Guzan receives a chance to start in Hartford on Tuesday night.

Since the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Steffen’s been the first-choice goalkeeper, as he’s earned six caps for Dave Sarachan’s side.