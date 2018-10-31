Zlatan, Rooney headline MVP candidates as MLS announces season award finalists

The Atlanta United dynamic duo of Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez headline the list of finalists for the MLS MVP Award, along with superstars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney.
MLS announced the finalists for its year-end awards on Wednesday, and Almiron and Martinez top the MVP nominees, a quintet that also includes Mexican star and Los Angeles FC playmaker Carlos Vela.
Atlanta United head coach Tata Martino has been named a finalist for MLS Coach of the Year for a second straight year, joining Bob Bradley and Peter Vermes among the finalists.
Ibrahimovic, Rooney and Vela will go against each other for MLS Newcomer of the Year honors.
Here’s the full list of nominees for each of the league’s post season awards:
MLS MVP
COACH OF THE YEAR
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake)
Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union)
Chris Mueller (Orlando City)
Look at the impact he’s made in such a short time. I will say the partnership with Acosta is big and all these home matches as well.
I think Luciano Acosta should have also been a candidate for MVP. He had a sick year as well, and it could be argued his impact was just as big, if not bigger than Rooney.
How does Rooney qualify for MVP, didn’t he join in August?….I would think that he should have played more than half the season to be eligible…
