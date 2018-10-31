Zlatan, Rooney headline MVP candidates as MLS announces season award finalists

The Atlanta United dynamic duo of Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez headline the list of finalists for the MLS MVP Award, along with superstars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney.

MLS announced the finalists for its year-end awards on Wednesday, and Almiron and Martinez top the MVP nominees, a quintet that also includes Mexican star and Los Angeles FC playmaker Carlos Vela.

Atlanta United head coach Tata Martino has been named a finalist for MLS Coach of the Year for a second straight year, joining Bob Bradley and Peter Vermes among the finalists.

Ibrahimovic, Rooney and Vela will go against each other for MLS Newcomer of the Year honors.

Here’s the full list of nominees for each of the league’s post season awards:

MLS MVP

Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United)

Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)

Wayne Rooney (D.C. United)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Carlos Vela (LAFC)

COACH OF THE YEAR Gerardo “Tata” Martino (Atlanta United) Bob Bradley (LAFC) Peter Vermes (Sporting KC) ROOKIE OF THE YEAR Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake)

Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union)

Chris Mueller (Orlando City)

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United)

Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders)

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC)

Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Wayne Rooney (D.C. United)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Carlos Vela (LAFC)