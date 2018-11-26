Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic faces Horvath, and more

Christian Pulisic and Ethan Horvath were two of the bright spots in the latest friendlies for the U.S. Men’s National Team. Wednesday will see the pair square off for the first time domestically as Borussia Dortmund faces Club Brugge in UEFA Champions League play.

Dortmund leads Group A as Pulisic aims for a spot in Lucien Favre’s starting XI. The 20-year-old came off the bench on Matchday 1 to score the game winning goal against the Belgian outfit. Horvath meanwhile, has started the last five games in all competitions for Brugge, including a 4-0 shutout over Monaco on Matchday 4. Anything less than a victory for Club Brugge will see them eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie will hope to get back in Schalke’s starting XI after missing out on the weekend. Romain Gall and Malmo face a winnable test against Genk, while Lynden Gooch will look to follow up a strong performance last weekend in league play. Eric Lichaj and Geoff Cameron headline EFL Championship play midweek.

Here’s a closer look at this weeks Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face FC Porto on Wednesday.

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Liverpool on Wednesday.

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Romain Gall and Malmo face Genk on Thursday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Spartak Trnava on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Marseille on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Jablonec on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Norwich City on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Stoke City on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Barnsley on Tuesday.