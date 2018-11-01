Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Pulisic, Gall, and more

Christian Pulisic knows playing time will be tough for Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund with plenty of options offensively. The 20-year-old shrugged off any doubt with a strong performance midweek in German Cup action.

Pulisic had a hand in each of Dortmund’s goals in their 3-2 extra time victory over Union Berlin. The U.S. Men’s National Team star scored a goal while also assisting on one before winning a penalty which ended up being the game winner for the Bundesliga outfit.

His 40th minute finish gave Dortmund a 1-0 advantage as the teams went into halftime. Pulisic sprung Maximilian Philipp in the 73rd minute allowing the German to retain Dortmund’s advantage at 2-1. Nearing the end of extra time, Pulisic drew a foul from Marvin Friedrich which saw Marco Reus slot home the eventual winner. Dortmund remained perfect in all competitions, and will know their Round of 16 opponent on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Romain Gall returned to the starting XI for Malmo where he scored in a 4-0 rout of Orebro. Tim Ream continued to hold his starting spot for Fulham despite a tough trip to Manchester City. Mix Diskerud helped Ulsan Hyundai to a place in the South Korean FA Cup Final after a win over Wednesday.

In German Cup action, Andrew Wooten and Alfredo Morales both started for their respective teams while Bobby Wood and Weston McKennie came off the bench. Ethan Horvath kept a clean sheet in his first league start since May for Club Brugge.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

EFL Cup

Tim Ream started and played 69 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play in Derby County’s 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 120 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Schalke’s 6-5 penalty shootout win over Koln on Wednesday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Hannover on Tuesday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Hannover.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played seven minutes in Darmstadt’s 2-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play for Darmstadt.

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play for Hertha Berlin.

Alfredo Morales started and played 65 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 5-1 win over Ulm on Tuesday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 5-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 75 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-0 loss to Heidenheim on Tuesday.

Aron Johannsson, Josh Sargent did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 5-1 win over SC Weiche Flensburg on Wednesday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nuremburg’s 4-2 penalty shootout win over Hansa Rostock on Wednesday.

Joe Gyau did not dress in Duisburg’s 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 2-1 loss to Holstein Kiel on Wednesday.

France

League Cup

Matt Miazga did not dress in Nantes 3-0 win over Montpellier on Tuesday.

Belgium

Pro League

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-1 draw with Lokeren on Thursday.

Juan Torres did not dress for Lokeren.

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Oostende on Tuesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-2 draw with Waasland-Beveren on Wednesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Malmo’s 4-0 win over Orebro on Thursday.

Kofi Sokardie started and played 82 minutes in Trelleborg’s 2-1 loss to Kalmar on Wednesday.

Alex DeJohn started and played 90 minutes in Dalkurd’s 0-0 draw with Elfsborg on Tuesday.

Andrew Stadler came off the bench and played 28 minutes for Dalkurd.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Andrija Novakovich did not dress in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-2 win over NEC Nijmegen on Thursday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman came off the bench and played one minute in Hibernian’s 0-0 draw with Hearts on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Michael Lansing started and played 90 minutes in Aalborg’s 1-0 win over AC Horsens on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Swiss Cup

Kekuta Manneh did not dress in FC St Gallen’s 2-1 loss to Sion on Thursday.

Austria

Austrian Cup

Josh Gatt dressed but did not play in Rheindorf Altach’s 3-0 loss to LASK on Wednesday.

South Korea

FA Cup

Mix Diskerud started and played 80 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-1 semifinal win over Suwon Bluewings on Wednesday.