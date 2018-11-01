Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Cameron, Green, and more

Queens Park Rangers started its domestic campaign horribly but have skyrocketed up the EFL Championship table in recent weeks. One reason for that is the play of midfielder Geoff Cameron, whose versatility has been huge for the London club.

Cameron has one goal and one assist in nine league appearances for QPR and has helped the club to a five-match unbeaten run. Currently sitting in 10th place, QPR faces a winnable trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, knowing a victory paired with other results will lift to as high as fifth. The 33-year-old Cameron knows an appearance on Saturday will already see him hit double-digits, something that took him until Dec. 16th to do a year ago.

Elsewhere, Julian Green and Greuther Furth will hope to bounce back from a league loss a week ago while Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle seek to end their winless run in the EPL as they face Watford.

Christian Pulisic scored a goal midweek in the German Cup and now sets his sights toward Wolfsburg in Bundesliga action. Weston McKennie and Schalke battle Hannover which could see Bobby Wood also get in on the action. Andrija Novakovich missed last week’s match for Fortuna Sittard but hopes to be part of the team’s plans against FC Zwolle this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Lille on Friday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Guingamp on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Caen on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Metz on Monday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Watford on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Tim Ream and Fulham on Monday.

Premier League 2 (U-23)

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Sunderland on Friday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Hull City on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Leeds United on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Rotherham United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Birmingham City on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bobby Wood and Hannover on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg face Augsburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Stuttgart on Friday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Mainz on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Bochum on Friday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Magdeburg on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Paderborn on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face Holstein II on Sunday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover II face Hamburg on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Hamburg on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Heidenheim on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Puebla face Guadalajara on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Omar Gonzalez and Atlas on Sunday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Toluca on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Michael Orozco and Lobos on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Pachuca on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Morelia on Friday.

Portugal

segunda LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face Pacos Ferreira on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Lugo on Saturday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Malmo face Goteborg on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Ostersunds on Monday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Djurgarden on Monday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Michael Lansing and Aalborg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Odense on Friday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face FC Zwolle on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face FC Groningen on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott and Telstar face Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Gent on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Eupen on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face St. Johnstone on Saturday.

league one

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face Brechin on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Rapid Wien on Sunday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Jeonbuk on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face FC Sion on Sunday.