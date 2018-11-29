Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Gooch, Wood, and more

Sunderland is seeking a quick bounce back to England’s second tier, and are doing extremely well this season. 40 points through 19 matches have the Black Cats sitting second in the EFL League One, and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Lynden Gooch has been a huge reason for that.
Gooch has five goals and seven assists in 17 matches this season, setting career highs in both categories so far. The 22-year-old will look to lead Sunderland to another victory on Saturday, this time in the second round of the FA Cup against Walsall. Gooch registered a goal and assist against Walsall on Nov. 24th, as the teams tied 2-2 at Banks’ Stadium. His 89th minute equalizer extended Sunderland’s unbeaten run to 10 matches in all comps, and continued what has been the best season for a U.S. international so far this campaign.
Elsewhere, Alfredo Morales will hope for a start in the Fortuna Dusseldorf starting XI against Mainz. Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic headline Bundesliga play while Bobby Wood aims for another goalscoring performance for Hannover. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face a winnable contest against West Ham United.
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge welcome Standard Liege to town as the USMNT keeper remains the team’s No. 1. Geoff Cameron and Eric Lichaj go head-to-head in the EFL Championship, while Duane Holmes hopes to return to Derby County’s starting XI against Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
France
LIGUE 1
Timothy Weah and PSG face Bordeaux on Sunday.
Matt Miazga and Nantes face St. Etienne on Friday.
Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Strasbourg on Sunday.
Ligue 2
Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Le Havre on Friday.
England
PREMIER LEAGUE
DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Ham United on Saturday.
Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Chelsea on Sunday.
Premier League Cup
Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Norwich City on Friday.
Premier League 2 Division 1
Gideon Zelalem and Arsenal face Liverpool on Saturday.
EFL CHAMPIONSHIP
Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Geoff Cameron and QPR on Saturday.
Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.
FA Cup
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Walsall on Saturday.
Germany
BUNDESLIGA
Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday.
Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hoffenheim on Saturday.
John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.
Bobby Wood and Hannover face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Mainz on Saturday.
Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face RB Leipzig on Sunday.
Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg face Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.
Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Bayern Munich on Saturday.
2. BUNDESLIGA
Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Brady Scott and Koln on Saturday.
Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Heidenheim on Sunday.
Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Union Berlin on Saturday.
Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.
REGIONALLIGA
Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face Havelse on Sunday.
Chris Gloster and Hannover II face Weiche Flensburg on Saturday.
U-19 BUNDESLIGA
Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Osnabruck on Sunday.
Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Mainz on Sunday.
Mexico
LIGA MX
Joe Corona and Club America face Toluca on Sunday.
Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Pumas on Sunday.
Portugal
SEGUNDA LIGA
Keaton Parks and Benfica B face Estoril Praia on Friday.
Spain
SEGUNDA DIVISION
Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Mallorca on Saturday.
Denmark
SUPERLIGAEN
Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Sonderjyske on Sunday.
Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Brondby on Sunday.
Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Esbjerg on Friday.
Netherlands
EREDIVISIE
Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Heerenveen on Saturday.
Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Gronigen on Sunday.
Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Utrecht on Friday.
Eerste Divisie
Kyle Scott and Telstar face Almere on Friday.
Belgium
PRO LEAGUE
Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Genk on Sunday.
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Sunday.
Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face R. Excel Mouscron on Saturday.
Juan Torres and Lokeren face Gent on Friday.
Scotland
PREMIER LEAGUE
Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Kilmarnock on Saturday.
LEAGUE ONE
Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face Airdrieonians on Saturday.
Austria
BUNDESLIGA
Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday.
South Korea
K-LEAGUE
Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Pohang Steelers on Sunday.
Switzerland
SWISS PRO LEAGUE
Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face FC Thun on Saturday.
Why is Gedion Zelalem still frittering away at Arsenal?
He just came back from 15 months off because of injury and he is still young. If anyone has seen him lately he has bulked up(which was the main reasons and what wergner said was holding him back) and might be able to break through somewhere
