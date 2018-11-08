Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Wood faces Brooks, Pulisic, and more

A pair of U.S. Men’s National Team players square off this weekend in Bundesliga play looking to spark their respective teams to a needed win.

Hannover forward Bobby Wood and Wolfsburg center back John Brooks headline the matchup, with both sides sitting in the bottom eight. Hannover is winless in four straight with Wood seeking his first goal since Oct. 6th in league action. 10th place Wolfsburg fell 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund last weekend, snapping a two-match winning streak in all competitions. Brooks has made ten appearances in the current campaign, being the lead center back for Bruno Labbadia’s side.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face defending champs Bayern Munich in a huge rivalry match on Saturday. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United will seek a second straight win against in-form Bournemouth. Tim Ream hopes to get back into Fulham’s starting XI despite a tough test approaching in the form of Liverpool on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Birmingham City in league play while Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic travel to Middlesbrough. Weston McKennie will aim for a place in Schalke’s starting lineup against Eintracht Frankfurt. Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard battle VVV Venlo in Eredivisie action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Monaco on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Niort on Friday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face West Ham United on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Liverpool on Sunday.

Premier League 2 (U-23)

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Brentford on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Aston Villa on Saturday.

FA CUP

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Port Vale on Sunday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bobby Wood and Hannover on Friday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Mainz on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg face Stuttgart on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Bochum on Monday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen on Friday.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face Wolfsburg II on Saturday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover II face Havelse on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Carl Zeiss Jena on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Karlsruher on Sunday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Puebla face Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Guadalajara on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Pachuca on Friday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Morelia on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monterrey on Saturday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face Penafiel on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Cadiz on Saturday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Malmo face Elfsborg on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Brommapojkarna on Sunday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Sundsvall on Sunday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Randers on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Kobenhavn on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face FC Emmen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Ajax on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott and Telstar face FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Gent on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Charleroi on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Aberdeen on Friday.

league one

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face East Fife on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Wacker on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Suwon Bluewings on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Young Boys on Sunday.