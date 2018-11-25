Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Holmes, Palmer-Brown, and more

Duane Holmes made a good impression on Derby County manager Frank Lampard earlier this month, after receiving his first start. The 24-year-old has continued to earn playing time under the former Chelsea and England legend, with Saturday’s start the most recent.

Holmes started and played the full 90 minutes as the Rams edged Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough. The victory moved Derby County up to sixth in the EFL Championship table, with Holmes winning three duels and completing 24 passes. Even with the return of several starters for Derby, Holmes has continued to do well in continued appearances.

Elsewhere, Erik Palmer-Brown got his fifth start of the Eredivisie season for NAC Breda despite a loss to Ajax. Brendan Hines-Ike also started for Kortrijk while Andrija Novakovich missed out for Fortuna Sittard.

Bobby Wood scored his 10th career Bundesliga goal as he started for Hannover. Haji Wright made his league debut for Schalke in their 5-2 romp over Nuremburg. Eric Lichaj started for Hull City against his former club Nottingham Forest, while Ethan Horvath got the nod again for Club Brugge.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Burnley on Monday.

Danny Williams came off the bench and played one minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Premier League U-23

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Reading on Friday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not play in QPR’s 2-2 win draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 4-1 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 0-0 draw with Reading on Saturday.

league one

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Walsall on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 1-0 win over Toulouse on Saturday..

Matt Miazga did not dress in Nantes 1-1 draw with Angers on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu dressed but did not play in Rennes 2-2 draw with Montpellier on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 4-1 win over Sochaux on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Mainz on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 4-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played four minutes in Schalke’s 5-2 win over Nuremburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Weston McKennie did not dress for Schalke.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Nuremburg.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Sunday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-1 loss to Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 85 minutes in Darmstadt’s 3-0 loss to Koln on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Julian Green did not dress in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 win over Magdeburg on Friday.

Joe Gyau did not dress in Duisburg’s 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

REGIONALLIGA

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin II’s 1-1 draw with Optik Rathenow on Friday.

Josh Sargent did not dress in Werder Bremen II’s 0-0 draw with Hamburg on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto started and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s2-1 loss to Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Chris Richards came off the bench and played 44 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 loss to Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 1-1 draw with Pachuca on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 3-1 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Toluca on Sunday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres 1-0 win over Guadalajara on Saturday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club America’s 4-1 win over Veracruz on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido did not dress in Club Tijuana’s 0-0 draw with Puebla on Friday.

Jose Torres did not dress for Puebla.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Reus Deportiu’s 3-0 loss to Oviedo on Sunday.

Sweden

svenska cupen

Romain Gall started and played 90 minutes in Malmo’s 2-0 win over Lunds on Thursday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon started and played 58 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 loss to Odense on Sunday. Amon left with an injury.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to Randers on Saturday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 1-1 draw with Vejle on Friday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 3-0 loss to Ajax on Saturday.

Andrija Novakovich did not dress in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-0 win over Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s2-1 win over FC Emmen on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott started and played 73 minutes in Telstar’s 3-0 loss to Roda JC on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-1 loss to Waregem on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over Oostende on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 4-2 loss to Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Hibernian’s 2-2 draw with Dundee on Saturday.

Scottish cup

Kevin Silva did not dress in Raith Rovers 3-0 win over Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt started and played 90 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-0 loss to SK Sturm Graz on Sunday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud started and played 81 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 1-0 loss to Jeju on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh started and played 73 minutes in FC St Gallen’s 2-1 loss to Grasshoppers on Sunday.