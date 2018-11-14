Antonee Robinson ruled out of USMNT's November friendlies

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be without first-choice left back Antonee Robinson for the November friendlies against England and Italy.

The England-born defender, who is currently playing for Wigan on loan from Everton, will miss out on facing his country of birth and is set to miss four weeks with a right ankle injury.

Since the USMNT has Jorge Villafana, Reggie Cannon and Shaq Moore as fullbacks on the roster, and with the England game being a day away, no replacement was named for Robinson.